Among Us Reveals Bothersome Bugs Update, Patch Notes Released

A new update for Among Us has been released, bringing the game up to version 2024.3.05. This one doesn't offer anything in terms of new content, but players can look forward to a whole bunch of fixes, and they resolve some irritating problems that have been plaguing the game. Some are specific to certain platforms, while others are changes made to every platform. Developer InnerSloth has noted that this version is not compatible with any previous releases, and the game must be updated in order to keep playing. A full list of fixes from the official website for Among Us can be found below:

Crewmates will no longer teleport or 'snap' to a task when starting one.

Main Menu no longer goes to black screen after quickly selecting a map from the Practice Menu.

A variety of cosmetic fixes so you can continue having good drip.

RB and R1 prompts don't appear on the screen twice when using cams on controller.

Lobby Settings won't remain on screen at the start of a match.

Previewing items in a Cosmicube display on your selected Crewmate color instead of defaulting to Red.

[Classic] The Impostor count no longer reduces twice when an ejected Impostor leaves the game.

[Airship] Crewmates will not get stuck in the climbing animation while on a ladder when a sabotage ends.

[The Fungle] Crewmates hats no longer float behind them when riding the zipline. They finally hold onto their hats.

[Practice] [The Fungle] Crewmates will no longer clip through the map if they are using the zipline or ladders when a sabotage ends.

[Android] Game will no longer crash if a player moves close to a dead Crewmate under certain conditions.

[Xbox] Game will no longer soft lock if the controller disconnects while using the zipline, platforms, or ladders.

[Console] Game no longer crashes when you tilt the left stick to drop the last piece of the "Assemble Artifact" task.

[Crossplatform] The "You're Boned" cosmetic icon is now correctly displayed.

So far, reception to today's update has been largely positive. On social media, many players have noted their happiness with these fixes, while also asking about other changes in store. Notably, one fan asked if a roadmap will be released anytime soon, and the game's official account responded that the team is "still working on releasing a public roadmap." When it does get released, it should give players a better idea of what's on the way, and when to expect it.

One thing that we know is still in development is new roles. The game's official Twitter account also replied to a fan asking when these new roles can be expected, but the response given was "in the future," which doesn't really narrow it down much!

