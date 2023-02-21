Angry Birds Being Delisted From Certain Platforms

Angry Birds, one of the most popular and iconic mobile games, is being delisted from certain platforms. Angry Birds was a massive sensation when it was released in 2009. If you had a smart phone, it was the game to have. You take control of a handful of birds warring with some pigs and attempt to slingshot the birds into the structures that the pigs reside in. It's pretty simple, but it's a game of physics and strategy. The game was so popular, it ended up spawning two incredibly successful animated films and even console versions of the mobile game.

Angry Birds is still a very popular mobile game despite how much the marketplace has changed since its release. However, it appears that it's actually so good, that it must be put down. Angry Birds developer Rovio Entertainment has announced that it will be delisting the original game (also known as Rovio Classics: Angry Birds) from the Google Play Store on February 23rd. However, if you have the game downloaded, it will remain playable. The App Store version of the game will also be renamed to Red's First Flight upon approval. The reasoning for this is because, according to Rovio, this game has been impacting their wider portfolio. This version of Angry Birds doesn't have any ads or microtransactions unlike the sequels and spin-offs, so it seems like people are just downloading this version for $1 and ignoring the other ones that would be more financially lucrative to Rovio.

Please read below for an important announcement regarding the availability of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds. pic.twitter.com/a4n4bU5gQJ — Rovio (@Rovio) February 21, 2023

It's unclear why the game isn't being completely removed from the App Store, but the name change does suggest that Rovio may be trying to bury it, though that's pure speculation. This decision as a whole has already sparked some backlash, but it seems that Rovio is going to stick to its guns on this. Whether or not this causes fans to move to one of the new versions of the game remains to be seen.

