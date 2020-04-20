Animal Crossing: New Horizons Leaks Tease Farming, Museum Upgrades, and More

✖

Since the game's release last month, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has given Nintendo Switch owners plenty of things to enjoy. Nintendo's life-sim game features a plethora of bugs and fish to catch, fruits to grow, buildings to commission, and debts to pay off. That said, it looks like the number of things for players to do in the game will be increasing. A recent datamine has apparently revealed some major new inclusions, including returning characters, and some brand-new gameplay mechanics, as well. If the information is to be believed, the updates could start to arrive as soon as later this week!

According to the datamine, one part of the game that's getting an upgrade is the museum. While the museum already boasts some amazing features, the building is apparently getting some new additions, including a gift shop, a cafe (which makes sense given some in-game dialogue), and an art section. Of course, an art section wouldn't be possible without paintings to fill it with, which means Crazy Redd is returning to the game. Apparently, the clever fox will now dock a ship to once again sell works of art that may or may not be legitimate.

The datamine also suggests that farming and recipes are coming to the game. Players will be able to plant several different ingredients on the island, and even be able to create dishes with them. The ingredients will supposedly include: Carrots, Potatoes, Pumpkins, Sugar, Tomatoes, and Wheat.

I’ve not posted much about this, but I think it’s a good time to share some secrets about unreleased features in Animal Crossing that game code hints at… Some of this might make it into the Earth Day update, some might change before release Mute #ACspoilers if not interested — Ninji 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇮 (@_Ninji) April 19, 2020

Finally, players can apparently expect Nintendo to bolster the number of plants that can be grown as well as Nook Miles objectives that can be unlocked. Critterpedia will also see an upgrade, as there are 33 additional creatures that can be found on the island, some of which players will have to locate by diving.

As of this writing, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players should take this all with a grain of salt. According to the datamine, at least some of these new features will arrive in time for Earth Day, so players shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out just how true this all might be. Nintendo has indicated that the game will see plenty of upgrades over the next year to keep fans playing, so it certainly seems plausible.

