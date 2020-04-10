Animal Crossing Fans Want Brewster and the Coffee House Back

Over the last few weeks, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has given Nintendo Switch owners a lot to enjoy. However, players have started to miss some of the characters and elements from previous games that haven't made the jump to the latest entry in the series. One such character is Brewster, the beloved proprietor of The Roost cafe. The cafe was originally part of the museum in Animal Crossing: Wild World, but games like New Leaf made The Roost its own free-standing structure. The character and his cafe are nowhere to be found in the new game, but some in-game dialogue has hinted at a potential return for Brewster, and players want to see him back in an update!

