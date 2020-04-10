Animal Crossing Fans Want Brewster and the Coffee House Back

By Marc Deschamps

Over the last few weeks, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has given Nintendo Switch owners a lot to enjoy. However, players have started to miss some of the characters and elements from previous games that haven't made the jump to the latest entry in the series. One such character is Brewster, the beloved proprietor of The Roost cafe. The cafe was originally part of the museum in Animal Crossing: Wild World, but games like New Leaf made The Roost its own free-standing structure. The character and his cafe are nowhere to be found in the new game, but some in-game dialogue has hinted at a potential return for Brewster, and players want to see him back in an update!

Do you want to see Brewster return in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Do you miss the cafe? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about Brewster's potential return in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

Our islands need caffeine!

Late night players can definitely relate.

Brewster is great, but this Blanders slander is uncalled for.

Please don't lump Brewster in with that felon fox.

Some players are using his absence as an excuse to build their own cafes.

It's a pretty nice way to pay tribute!

Make it happen, Nintendo!

Of course, there is a bit of a trade-off...

