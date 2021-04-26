New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Is Bringing Back Seasonal Events With a Twist

✖

Nintendo has announced that a new free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to release this week on April 28th. It will set the stage for the return of several seasonal events "with new twists." That includes the return of May Day, International Museum Day, and Wedding Season this year in addition to a variety of seasonal items and themed furniture and fashion. In other words, you can expect to return to the special May Day island, participate in a stamp rally at the behest of Blathers, and help Reese and Cyrus celebrate their wedding once again.

The exact number of new seasonal items and what they look like was not announced, but several of them feature in the various images that Nintendo has shared about the upcoming update. It is worth noting that some of them seem new while others are the same as what was available last year. In terms of truly new events, well, this update will likely leave fans wanting all things considered.

[Announcement]

Seasonal events with new twists are on the way! Learn more about the next free update for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons, available on 4/28. #ACNHhttps://t.co/C0vWK4EYpg pic.twitter.com/cEgWtOVl0C — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) April 26, 2021

Specifically, here's when the various announced events are set to kick off in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: May Day (April 29th to May 7th), International Museum Day (May 18th to May 31st), and Wedding Season (June 1st to June 30th). Other seasonal items related to events that don't have corresponding in-game events in the same way as the previous three will be available during specific periods as well.

As noted above, the new free update is set to release on April 28th. Animal Crossing: New Horizons itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. It continues to receive regular updates, including a relatively recent Mario-themed one. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

Are you looking forward to the return of the above Animal Crossing: New Horizons seasonal events? Have you continued to play the Nintendo Switch video game through all of the updates? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!