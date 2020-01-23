Two Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

Pre-order bonuses are both a blessing, and a curse. On one hand, it’s nice to get a little something extra with your purchase, but on the other hand, it can make it a little bit difficult to decide where to get that game you wanted. With Animal Crossing: New Horizons set to release in March, a pair of retailers have revealed incentives for purchasing from them. At Best Buy, players can get a reusable Phone and Tech Badge featuring Tom Nook, as well as a $10 Best Buy Rewards certificate. Fans who decide to purchase the game at Target will receive a journal with custom 2020 calendar.

While neither of these products is all that significant, both are certainly nice bonuses. Best Buy’s $10 Rewards certificate makes the overall package technically cheaper, provided you plan on buying something else from the retailer down the line. That said, Target’s journal is a bit nicer than Best Buy’s Badge, which is, essentially, little more than a sticker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, at the end of the day, the game is really what matters, and Nintendo fans have been excited about Animal Crossing: New Horizons for quite some time. The franchise has long been a reliable one for Nintendo, and with games like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Cyberpunk 2077 getting delayed further into the year, Nintendo’s charming life sim won’t have much in the way of competition in the first half of 2020.

(US) Confirmed Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Pre-order Bonuses: Target: Animal Crossing Journal w/ 2020 Calendar https://t.co/42J2WWiojv Best Buy: Tom Nook – Phone and Tech Badge/Sticker https://t.co/42J2WWiojv pic.twitter.com/j2QIyLI2UK — ACPocketNews (@ACPocketNews) January 22, 2020

As in every previous release in the franchise, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will offer a number of changes to the classic formula. This time around, the game takes place on a deserted island, and players will have to build things from the ground-up. In addition to the new setting, players can expect weather patterns based on the player’s real-world location, as well as local and online co-op. Players will also be able to craft their own furniture in the game. At this time, Nintendo has not revealed many additional details, but that will likely change very soon!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will arrive on Nintendo Switch on March 20th. Are you excited for the game? Which retailer do you plan on purchasing the game through? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.