Animal Crossing Players Are Not Happy With the Game's Decreased Interest Rates
Animal Crossing: New Horizons players were excited to dive into the game's latest update, but fans were surprised to discover a change they hadn't expected. In the game, players can make some extra Bells by depositing money with the Bank of Nook. Unfortunately, it appears that the miserly tanooki has dropped interest rates, meaning that players will now accumulate fewer Bells by making deposits. It would seem that Nintendo did so in order to prevent players from making big money by "time travelling" in the game. Given how much time players spend trying to pay off their homes and build upgrades to the island, many aren't pleased with the change.
NOT ANIMAL CROSSING REDUCING THE INTEREST RATE SO NOW I CANT TIME SKIP TO GET MORE MONEY 😭😭😭— ## rebekka 🌸 (@lgbtjohnd) April 23, 2020
they just lowered the interest rate in animal crossing bc they know what we b doin 😒— kitten (@cnbosarge) April 23, 2020
Cutting the bank interest rate in Animal Crossing is a pointless measure that won't do what it's intended to do and will disproportionately punish players who don't time travel, thereby defeating the purpose anyway— Ace, Jenova's Witness (@AceOfPlaces) April 23, 2020
why are reduced interest rate and animal crossing in the same sentence— ʀΛᴇᴀ △ (@141x80) April 23, 2020
On the one hand, Animal Crossing nerfing the interest rate sucks.
But on the other hand, the old 6.1% per year rate was tons better than you get in real life.— sarah (@sarahlicity) April 23, 2020
First bank in thirty years that apologized for lowering their interest rate to me. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/H8WIYGS6h9— Sonny Oliveira (@NeverUnplaying) April 23, 2020
I can't believe Nook lowered the bank interest rate the animal crossing economy is in shambles— Eduardo 🍋 (@LemonEdd_) April 23, 2020
animal crossing update: ☺️🤗
nook bank lowering my interest rate: 🤮🤮— 𝕯𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆🕷🔪⚰️🖤 (@american_candi) April 23, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.