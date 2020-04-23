Animal Crossing Players Are Not Happy With the Game's Decreased Interest Rates

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players were excited to dive into the game's latest update, but fans were surprised to discover a change they hadn't expected. In the game, players can make some extra Bells by depositing money with the Bank of Nook. Unfortunately, it appears that the miserly tanooki has dropped interest rates, meaning that players will now accumulate fewer Bells by making deposits. It would seem that Nintendo did so in order to prevent players from making big money by "time travelling" in the game. Given how much time players spend trying to pay off their homes and build upgrades to the island, many aren't pleased with the change.

