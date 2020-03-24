Animal Crossing Fans Are Fighting Over Time Travel

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons players tend to be united in their love for the game, if there’s one area in which players vehemently disagree, it’s on the topic of time travel. Time travel is a practice in which players adjust the Nintendo Switch‘s internal clock in order to jump ahead in time and gain access to things that they shouldn’t yet have access to. Nintendo has taken strides to prevent players from accessing the game’s holidays early, but it seems that there’s little they can do to stop time travelling altogether, and it’s resulted in some strong disagreements in the fan community, as a result!

Have you used time travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What’s your opinion on the practice? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about time travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

Some compare it to other questionable Animal Crossing practices…

#animalcrossing fans: NEVER time travel that’s CHEATING



Also #ACNH fans: I reset my town 137 times to get peaches and a blue airport — 🦄🖤MissIvoryRainbow 🖤🦄 (@ivory_rainbow) March 22, 2020

People have really strong opinions on it!

yeah she cute bro but she time travels in animal crossing. i don’t think it’s going to work out — IluZ | Pandarian 🐼🍑 (@Pandarianssb) March 21, 2020

It seems like everyone plays the game differently.

Baby me has been time travelling since animal crossing game cube and adult me will keep time travelling in new horizons so I don’t wanna hear none of y’all say “but it ruins the game experience!!” bc I’ve loved this game for years despite time travel 🥴 — 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐲 ✨ TOMORROW! New Horizons 🍒 (@sleepyetheria) March 21, 2020

Sims fans are definitely used to doing things their own way!

animal crossing community: if you time travel, you‘re a heathen!



the sims community: mods? hacks? which ones do you want? — sloane 🍑 (@skipper) March 21, 2020

It’s a fair point: why not take your time?

I don’t get why people time travel in Animal Crossing.

Like, why would you try to speed run a game that doesn’t have an ending???? — Joey Bizinger (@TheAn1meMan) March 22, 2020

Seems a bit extreme, to be honest.

Just wanted to let you guys know, if you time travel in animal crossing, you go to hell when you die — CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) March 21, 2020

Personally, I like my tent.

mfs really be out here asserting moral superiority beacuse they don’t time travel in animal crossing. enjoy your tent man — Connor Cahill-Hayes (@Connorfied) March 21, 2020

This is a good lesson in general.

Reminder: Animal Crossing is not a race or a competition!! It’s okay if people are “ahead” of you. It doesn’t matter if people time travel. Take things at the pace that works for you and just enjoy everything this game has to offer. — Squhde 🦑 (@SquhdeTTV) March 21, 2020

Whatever you do, don’t spoil the game for others.