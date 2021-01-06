Animal Crossing Fan Creates Spot-On Pokemon Center Recreation

✖

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives players the ability to create really unique designs, and many have used the game's tools to pay homage to other gaming franchises. Instagram user Ollie (@acnh.pokeland) did just that, creating an amazing take on a Pokemon Center! Pokemon Center locations have been a staple of the series since the beginning, but the inclusion of "Chansey" behind the counter makes it look most like the one from Pokemon Yellow. That Chansey is actually just a shirt design based on the Pokemon, while the Poke Balls at each end of the counter are actually hat designs! Last but not least, the creator dressed their character in a perfect recreation of Nurse Joy's outfit!

The design can be seen in the Instagram post embedded below.

The fact that Ollie was able to so closely replicate the Pokemon Center is really impressive! While previous entries in the Animal Crossing series have included items based on Nintendo franchises, New Horizons has yet to add anything based on any franchise owned (or co-owned in Pokemon's case) by Nintendo. In order to truly capture the look and feel of the Pokemon Center, Ollie had to create things like the Poke Ball hats and the Chansey shirt on their own. Clearly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become an impressive spotlight for the creativity of its players!

The @acnh.pokeland Instagram account has several other impressive examples in addition to the Pokemon Center. Ollie has also created a take on the game's Poke Marts, and Professor Oak's lab, as well. All of these designs can be found by clicking on the post embedded above. Ollie is not the only person that has created Pokemon mash-ups in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, however. Shortly after the game's release last year, another fan created an island based on Johto, from Pokemon Gold and Silver. It certainly seems like there must be a significant overlap between the fanbases for these two franchises!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

