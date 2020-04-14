Animal Crossing: New Horizons Player Recreates Pokemon Gold and Silver

The second generation of Pokemon games holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers. While Pokemon Red and Green started off the phenomenon, Pokemon Gold and Silver took the series to new heights, adding 100 new Pokemon to capture, and a big new world for players to explore. Given the popularity of this particular Pokemon generation, it should come as little surprise that someone has recreated some of the most memorable areas from the Johto region in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Twitter user Hinopika shared their creation on Twitter, and it’s definitely the kind of design that Pokemon fans will eye with jealousy!

The amount of detail in Hinopika’s Pokemon Gold and Silver homage is really quite impressive. The island features a number of specific references to the game, including the train tracks found in Goldenrod City and the Ilex Forest shrine where players can capture Celebi. Of course, no Pokemon map would complete without actual Pokemon, and Hinopika recreated sprites based on Shiny Gyarados, a sleeping Snorlax, and, of course, Pikachu. Hinopika even chose a starting Pokemon, of sorts, by dressing their player character in an outfit based on the Fire-type Cyndaquil.

Since the game’s release last month, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have found a lot of amazing ways to customize their towns, but the fact is, creating this many sprites must have been an incredibly time-consuming process! Thankfully, fans that want to create their own version of the Johto region will be able to download Hinopika’s creations for themselves by searching for Creator ID MA-3968-3119-7746 at the kiosk in the Able Sisters clothing store.

It will be interesting to see how Animal Crossing: New Horizons players continue to find new ways to pay homage to their favorite things in the game. With Nintendo’s commitment to adding new content to the game over the next year, it seems quite likely that fans will continue to see more tributes to classic movies, TV shows, and video games in the very near future.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Do you plan on downloading Hinopika’s designs for your island? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!