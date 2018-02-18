Old School Anime Visual Novels Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative are Headed to PS Vita

Ahh, the good old days of huge eyes, far too many sparkles in them, and angled hairstyles that would even cause Goku to pause and think. Back in the day, visual novels were pretty cut and dry at first glance, with deep stories hidden beneath the layers of obvious fan service (and outright adult content). Such is the case with Muv-Luv and its sequel, Muv-Luv Alternative, the first of which debuted on PC in Japan back in 2003. The games may feature an animation style that modern anime fans might not be used to, but they’re considered classics. Now, according to the game’s publisher, PQube, both are scheduled for release on the PlayStation Vita this summer.

Muv-Luv takes all the simple, wonderful things about high school romance and throws them into a post-apocalyptic sci-fi hellscape, challenging the player to not only navigate relationships, but save time and space while they’re at it.

The publisher has provided a little bit of info about each game, just to get players ready for the scale of the story they’ll have to take on. Choose wisely…

Muv-Luv An interdimensional love story that takes high school romance on a roller-coaster ride through the depths of despair, culminating in a sci-fi grand finale of epic proportions. Takeru is your average unassuming high school senior whose entire world gets turned upside down one morning when he awakens to find himself in bed with the heiress to one of the world’s largest international conglomerates. She calls herself Meiya, and – despite never having met him before – she insists that the two of them are destined for one another. This comes much to the chagrin of his childhood friend Sumika, the girl next door who’s always had feelings for him, who realizes that if she doesn’t act fast, she might just lose him forever. All of which begs the question: just who is Meiya? And do his feelings for Sumika run deeper than he thought? In the end, he’ll need to decide between the girl who’s been with him through thick and thin, or the stranger who claims they’re bound together by fate. Muv-Luv Alternative Muv-Luv Alternative is an epic tale of political conspiracies, international espionage, alien menace, quantum causality, bittersweet reunions, genetic modification, and much, much more. Gluttons for punishment, rejoice, because once it gets rolling, there are no brakes on this pain train. Three years have passed since the day Takeru, an unsuspecting Japanese high-schooler, suddenly awoke in a world not his own — a war-torn alternate reality in which mankind was on the brink of extinction. As the tale comes to its despairing close, once again he awakes in his childhood bedroom. Not in his own world, but back were he was first spat out into this hellscape three years prior. Can Takeru use his knowledge to change Fate?”

Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative will release on PlayStation Vita this Summer.

