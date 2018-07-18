Anthem Won’t Have Traditional Dialogue Wheel Like Other BioWare Games

A big staple in BioWare games in the past such as the Dragon Age and Mass Effect series is that beautiful dialogue wheel to make all of the right (or wrong) conversational choices. BioWare is approaching Anthem much differently than they have approached their titles in the past. Although change is good, it does unfortunately mean saying goodbye to our beloved conversation starter. Luckily, there will still be choices to be made!

BioWare exec Mark Darrah has been on an absolute tear on social media answering fan questions left and right. Great for us, because we’ve learned so much more about the upcoming online game since we got to play it ourselves during E3 2018. Though Darrah did respond to a fan’s question about their specific dialogue wheel formula with a resounding no, he did mention “but there will be some dialogue choices.”

We already knew the game was going to be different and to expect it to be Mass Effect 2.0 is simply unrealistic. It’s a new direction and while they are currently working on the next Dragon Age game, Anthem is still a title that long hours and endless resources were poured into.

If you’re interested in learning more about our time with Anthem, you can check out our full hands-on impressions piece right here. Overall, I enjoyed my time with Anthem. I think that if gamers go in prepared NOT expecting it to play like Mass Effect than it will be an enjoyable experience. Solo play is encouraged, as is being a team player, and as long as you go into it with knowing that it is what it’s meant to be – a brand new IP – I think others will enjoy it as well. I’m anxious to play more!

Anthem launches on February 22, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the game itself according to BioWare:

“Team with up to three other players in cooperative adventures that reward both combined effort and individual skill. Each player’s choice of Javelin exosuit will shape their contribution and strategic role. As you explore, you will discover a gripping story filled with unique and memorable characters. Seamless and intelligent matchmaking will ensure you can quickly and easily find other players to adventure alongside.”