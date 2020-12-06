AOC Is Helping Other Members of Congress Get on Twitch

✖

While Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been making waves in the outside world since before she was elected, she has recently been making an entirely new kind of them thanks to several high-profile video game streams over on Twitch playing the popular video game Among Us. And while she's not the only politician to have used the platform, she seems to have become something of a representative for it now, and that includes helping other members of the United States Congress given it a go.

In a new interview with TMZ outside of Capitol Hill, the outlet asked several questions of AOC, as she is known, largely about her livestreaming efforts on Twitch. She explains about how the age of Twitch viewers actually skews older than many folks might think, making them of voting age in the United States, and even kids could do with some further understanding of voting and the like.

"It's funny because, the week after we did it, a lot of my colleagues were like, 'My kids were watching this, you know; what is it?' And things like that," she said. "Twitch is like really new to a lot of people, and especially new to my colleagues, so, I'm excited. Maybe we'll be able to have some people on."

Later in the interview, she specifically mentions that Representative-elect Jamaal Bowman and Representative-elect Cori Bush have been in the process of getting set up to use Twitch. Exactly when that might happen is anyone's guess at this point, but the Twitch streams don't seem to be on the way out.

Among Us itself is currently available on PC, Android, and iOS. If you are somehow not familiar, is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure -- but there are impostors in the crew's midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship/location as well as ejecting the impostors before it's too late. Think Werewolf, if you're familiar, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

What do you think of AOC helping other members of Congress get on Twitch? Would you be interested in seeing more folks in political positions on the platform? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!