AOC's Among Us Twitch Livestream Raised $200K For Charities

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced on Twitter that her latest Among Us Twitch stream has raised $200,000 for various charities related to eviction defense, food pantries, and other charitable causes. The stream was held on Friday, November 27th, coming just over a month after her inaugural stream of the game. That stream was intended to raise awareness for voting, and attracted nearly 400,000 concurrent viewers. Given the popularity of Among Us on the Twitch platform, it's not surprising to see these kinds of numbers, but it certainly is great that worthwhile causes are receiving additional support when they need it the most!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Tweet announcing the figure can be found embedded below.

We did it! $200k raised in one livestream (on a whim!) for eviction defense, food pantries, and more. This is going to make such a difference for those who need it most right now. Thank you all 👾💞 https://t.co/KX5m5GXJ9B — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 28, 2020

While Among Us has become a massive hit for developer InnerSloth over the past year, the game just celebrated its second anniversary earlier this month. That success can be mostly attributed to Twitch, as streamers discovered the game during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to an explosion in interest. InnerSloth had previously been considering a sequel to the game, but opted instead to focus on making improvements to the current version. A number of new additions are set to release over the next few months, including a new map, new language options, and more.

As more prolific streamers discover the game and share their experiences on Twitch, it seems likely that interest in Among Us will continue to grow in popularity. It's hard to say for certain how many people AOC's streams might have introduced to the game, but it certainly can't hurt! It can be difficult for games to maintain long-term interest with players, but Among Us' rise in popularity has been unlike anything else the video game industry has ever seen. Where it goes from here is still anyone's guess!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

