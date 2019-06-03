Apex Legends Shows Off New Event Skin

Apex Legends’ first big limited-time event is taking place this week, and those who take part have the chance to earn a new Bloodhound skin that’s only available for the duration of the event. Unlike other skins in the store which can be bought with in-game currency or through premium purchases, this skin is only for players who can complete the designated challenges within the two-week timeframe. We’ve seen a quick look at Bloodhound’s skin before, and a new video gives us an even better look at their flashy new cosmetic.

The Master of the Hunt skin for Bloodhound is classified as an Epic skin, so while it’s not the top-tier Legendary cosmetic like the ones available in the store and others that are being added during the event, it’s still worth getting if you’re remotely interested in Bloodhound. Aside from it just being a unique skin, you would probably already be completing the challenges anyway if you’re participating in the event, so it should be easy enough to get, depending on what those challenges actually are.

Respawn Entertainment’s video below takes a look at the Master of the Hunt skin in a similar fashion to how new Overwatch skins are revealed ahead of events. It combines neutral colors with animal prints and shiny gold armor and accessories, and you can expect to see it quite a bit during or after the Legendary Hunt event.

To the victor belong the spoils 🏆 Prove you’re top dog and compete in challenges to earn this

Epic Master of the Hunt Bloodhound skin. The hunt begins 6/4. pic.twitter.com/vk0txvTwr4 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 3, 2019

This Legendary Hunt is what will add the challenges for the new skin, Respawn said last week. Though we don’t yet know what these challenges will consist of, we know from Respawn’s notes that you’ll be able to earn more than just the one skin.

“Complete a set of limited-time challenges and earn new Rare, Epic, and Legendary skins,” Respawn said about the Legendary Hunt challenges.

Other skins will also be added to the rotating store for players to pick from. These skins will have to be purchased, but they’ll be themed after the Legendary Hunt event.

“Every three to four days during the event, we’ll have new Legendary Hunt themed skins rotating through the in-game store for direct purchase,” Respawn added.

The Legendary Hunt event is scheduled to start on Tuesday and will last for two weeks, so expect to see the details on the new challenges soon as we see how well Respawn’s first big limited-time event does.