Apex Legends Players Are Using Crypto and Pathfinder to Fly Around

Of all the possibilities inherent within the video game Apex Legends, the various ways in which players can interact with each other using their unique abilities is probably the biggest producer of what are, objectively, the best parts of the game. Whenever a new Legend is added to the game, it provides a new variable for every single previously existing Legend to piggyback off of. And when it comes to the addition of Crypto, Pathfinder might very well be the best combo to have.

The newest Legend, Crypto, has the ability to send out an aerial drone, which basically spies on enemies and is often used to take out the shields of folks that don’t skedaddle quickly enough. This is all well and good, but things get truly interesting when you also factor in Pathfinder, a Legend with a grappling hook. See, when Crypto sends out his drone, Pathfinder can grapple onto it, and players have been having a blast doing exactly that.

The premise is exceedingly simple. Pathfinder’s grapple basically pulls the character in the direction of whatever it hooks, and depending on what the player does during that, it can slingshot the character with some pretty powerful force. Crypto’s drone, which happens to be targetable by the grapple, moves around, and can be summoned just about anywhere. Combining the two means totally reinventing exactly where a player can get to and when as well as making for some pretty amusing antics.

The question is: is this functioning as intended, or is it a very cool thing that’ll eventually be scrubbed from the game? Given the number of ways in which players can already traverse vertically, and the specific scenario required to exploit this combo, it seems like the kind of thing that might just become a natural part of it.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 3: Meltdown began on October 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

