Apex Legends Is Adding Duos and Kings Canyon Permanently

Two big features are coming to Apex Legends next week when Kings Canyon and the game’s infrequent Duos mode become permanent fixtures in the battle royale game. Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts announced the arrival – or rather, the return – of these features this week in an announcement which also carried news of a new Apex Legends event centered around Bloodhound. The Bloodhound-themed “The Old Ways Lore Event” will be released on April 7th, the same day that both Duos and Kings Canyon will be added to the game alongside the existing options for Trios and Worlds Edge.

The Apex Legends event might’ve been the focus of the announcement since it has more to do with it than the addition of two new features, but it’s taken a backseat to those features since players have been asking for both Duos and Kings Canyon for son long. The game’s second map, Worlds Edge, has been what players called home for the last season and the current one with only occasional trips back to Kings Canyon during limited-time events. April 7th will mark its permanent return when players are able to play on both maps interchangeably.

A Duos mode has also been a frequent request from players who wanted to shake up the meta by changing the number of players on each team or those who just wanted to partner up with one friend and be done with it. Respawn Entertainment has dabbled in alternate game modes in the past including Duos and Solos, but they were always only available for a short time, never permanently.

Learn the truth of the Old Ways and see a scared youth become the fearsome Bloodhound in the newest installment of Stories from the Outlands: “The Old Ways”. Watch now: https://t.co/lA5U69kK8Q pic.twitter.com/5rOdPOmXL9 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 2, 2020

Bloodhound’s event is similar to the other Town Takeovers which have happened in the past in Apex Legends. Players will be able to take on packs of prowlers during this event while also fighting off other teams of Legends who are looking to make off with their loot.

“Dive into Bloodhound’s Trials, where you and your squad battle against a hoard of prowlers and claim high-tier loot as your reward,” Respawn said about the limited-time event. “But beware the most dangerous game: fellow Legends who want to scavenge those goods for themselves. In moments of quiet, don’t forget to explore the enclosure, especially with a certain hunter at your side.”

Apex Legends’ Bloodhound event, the Duos mode, and the Kings Canyon map will release on April 7th.