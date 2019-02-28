‘Apex Legends’ Leaked A Year Ago And Nobody Noticed

The video game industry is more secretive than many other entertainment industries, and as a result, there’s a lot more leaks, speculation, rumors, and reports.

There’s so many leaks these days that it’s more difficult than ever before to discern which are credible and which are just random people with random claims looking for attention and notoriety.

That said, perhaps it should come as no surprise that Apex Legends actually leaked almost a year ago, and not only did basically nobody notice, but everyone thought the leaker was full of it.

11 months ago, a member of the Titanfall Reddit community took to the page with a picture of an “alleged minimap for [a] rumored Titanfall battle royale game.” And not only was nobody buying it, but the post was met with a considerable deal of cynical comments.

As you can see, that’s indeed the map of Apex Legends, albeit and earlier version with less detail and some noticeable differences.

So, technically, Apex Legends didn’t leak a couple days before its reveal and launch, it leaked almost a year before.

This is an excellent example of just how difficult it’s to navigate the abundance of “leaks” and “reports” out there, and perhaps also illustrates that we’ve become too distrustful and caustic when it comes to leaks in general.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch or mobile port.

For more coverage on the game, click here. And if you haven’t already, be sure to peep our official and glowing review of the game here. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”

