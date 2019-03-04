‘Apex Legends’ Player Makes Impressive Rap Using In-Game Lifeline Voice Lines

With Apex Legends now having over 50 million players taking on Respawn’s battle royale experience, it only makes sense that the creative endeavors continue to pour in. From hilarious cosplay, to concept designs, there’s a lot to enjoy in this particular community. One fan decided to take that love even further by making a rap using in-game voice lines from some of our favorite Legends.

In the video above you can hear the various voice lines from the game to make an admittedly awesome song. From the beat itself, to the fluid intricacy seen with the voice line integration, it’s obvious this isn’t the YouTuber’s first rodeo with sound design but oh my lord this is pretty amazing.

Even better, when this video was shared over on Reddit even a Respawn developer responded saying “Congrats, you won the weekend.” Not a bad way to start out the new week and honestly, I kind of want to see this person take on Wraith and Mirage next! Since the YouTuber already mentioned on the Reddit forum that this video was also posted that they would make even more depending on its success, it’s a bit safe to say that we’ve got a new Legend rap coming our way.

Haven’t checked out the free-to-play battle royale title yet? Here’s what you’re missing out on:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about Apex Legends and the latest in fan contributions? What other Legends would you like to see get the musical treatment? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

