Marvel’s Wolverine’s Latest Trailer Confirms Another Iconic X-Men Villain

Marvel’s Wolverine’s latest trailer doesn’t contain any gameplay and mostly just cuts between more cinematic in-game scenes Insomniac Games has already shown off. However, it didn’t just strictly rehash old footage. Instead, there are a few reveals in here, one of which implies a romantic relationship Wolverine once had and another that shows off a new iconic villain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This antagonist, as shown fully at 1:09 in the trailer, appears to be Lady Deathstrike. The long metal claws are quite the giveaway, since they match the Marvel warrior’s signature adamantium fingernails. Lady Deathstrike, also known as Yuriko Oyama, has been a long-time opponent of the Canadian mutant, first showing up with her intimidating moniker in 1986. A variant of her was even in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine and played by Kelly Hu. Some depictions of her — like the one seen in the X-Men animated series — have her fingers grow, while others, like the one in this game, have her nails extend.

Image COurtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Along with not directly naming her, the trailer doesn’t reveal much else about her. She takes a few swipes at the titular hero before striking a pose. However, it appears as though she is working with what appears to be The Hand. This ninja clan that often works against Daredevil was in the previous trailer, an appearance some thought was related to Deadpool given the group’s red attire and affinity for swords.

Marvel’s Wolverine May Explore Wolverine’s Romantic Past

Image COurtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Along with showing off a character who is undoubtedly going to cause Wolverine a lot of pain, the trailer also contained the spiritual inverse by revealing what is likely a past romantic relationship for the Marvel hero. A photograph plays a recurring part in the trailer, which shows him alongside a red-headed woman who bears a striking resemblance to Jean Grey. While the identity of the woman in the picture has yet to be confirmed, the two have been romantically involved in past comics, so there is a precedent and therefore lends credence to the idea that is indeed Jean. Jean is in the game, too, as she teamed up with Wolverine in a previous trailer and will fight alongside players in certain sections.

Since the X-Men do not technically exist in this universe yet, some were wondering how the two would have been brought together. The details on how they met remain under wraps, yet it seems as though this relationship goes beyond having common goals of saving mutants.

Some of these unanswered questions are being debated in the comments section of the video, but many of the posts are still about PlayStation’s widely despised decision to kill off physical media by January 2028. This brigade has been going on since the announcement and will likely continue for some time, as this decision angered a lot of people.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!