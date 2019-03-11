‘Apex Legends’ Player Shows How To Dominate Using Lifeline’s Shield

If you’re maining Lifeline, there’s a good chance you’re not maximizing the use of her shield. But a new video is here to show you how to fix that.

Earlier today, Reddit user “iPNow” uploaded a video to the Apex Legends Reddit page showing the most “efficient” way to use Lifeline’s shield that is deployed when she begins to revive a teammate. In less than 13 hours, the video has received nearly 22,000 votes up, putting it smack on top of the popular sub-Reddit page.

So, what’s the trick? Well, what you want to do is basically use a downed teammate as a weapon. What does this mean? Well, every time you go for a revive, Lifeline’s shield pops up and can eat considerable damage for you. So the trick is to use this aggressively. If you position the enemy in front of you, the shield can be used to shield you from the enemy’s bullets, allowing you to pick up your teammate.

However, when players see a Lifeline reviving a teammate, the instinct is to move to flank around her shield. The moment they do this, you stop reviving and unload. And because there is no cooldown on the shield, you can spam this to really control an area.

Here’s the technique in action:

As you can see, in certain situations, the technique is super powerful. Perhaps too powerful, which begs the question: is it by design? If so, Respawn Entertainment may not patch it out, but if it isn’t, there’s a good chance Respawn will see players doing this and put a cooldown on Lifeline’s revival shied, which would render this technique obsolete.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here.

