‘Apex Legends’ Player Re-Imagines Wraith In ‘Mortal Kombat’ Fatality Style

Respawn’s Apex Legends is intense, no doubt about it, but it isn’t Mortal Kombat-level intense … at least it wasn’t until one player decided to make Wraith extra brutal with an MK-style finisher that will make your bones hurt.

As a Wraith main myself, her quick-moving abilities make her a powerhouse Legend in the free-to-play battle royale game so to see that same dexterity applied with a Mortal Kombat-like formula is impressive and more than a little intimidating.

What’s even better is that it wasn’t just players impressed by the incredible display. Respawn’s own Moy Parra, an animator for the game, even commented with his own awe at the well-done fan video.

Haven’t checked out the free-to-play battle royale title yet? Here’s what you’re missing out on:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the Legend herself before diving right into the game yourself:

“Wraith is a whirlwind fighter, able to execute swift and deadly attacks and manipulate spacetime by opening rifts in the fabric of reality — but she has no idea how she got that way,” describes Respawn regarding this particular Legend. “Years ago, she woke up in an IMC Detention Facility for the Mentally Ill with no memory of her life before. She also began hearing a distant voice whispering in her mind that would keep her awake for days on end. Despite nearly driving her insane, once she started to listen and trust it, the voice helped her harness her newfound power of void manipulation and escape the facility.”

