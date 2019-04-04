New Details on ‘Apex Legends’ Next Weapon Leak

Thanks to various file leaks, we’ve known about Apex Legends’ upcoming — and likely next — weapon, the L-Star, for awhile now. The gun leaked all the way back when the Havoc leaked. And as you will know, the Havoc has since been added to the game, and there’s mounting evidence that suggests the L-Star is coming next, and coming soon. That said, while we know what the gun is called, what it will look like, and some of its skins, we don’t know much about the properties of the weapon itself, other than it may be the game’s third legendary weapon.

More specifically, dataminer Shrugtal has discovered some new subtitles in the game’s files that were presumably added with the latest update. The first subtitle is a Bangalore text-line where she comments “very rare plasma weapon” while speaking about the weapon. Of course, the fact that the game’s most OP legend highlights that’s very rare seems to more or less confirm the weapon will be of the legendary variety alongside the Kraber and Mastiff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the Bangalore line there’s also another line, from an unidentified character (judging by the line it sounds like it could be Octane or the upcoming Wattson) that reads, “Overheats, but what a beauty. Go ham with this.” Of course, no one says “ham” anymore, so that’s a bit troubling. But that’s not important. What is important is we know the weapon is plasma-based and probably has an incredibly fast fire-rate if there’s a cooldown period. This would also suggest it’s going to probably take a bit to get moving like the Devotion.

Subtitles in-game for L-Star now. Bangalore: “Very rare plasma weapon. “ Unknown: “Overheats, but what a beauty. Go ham with this.” — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) April 3, 2019

As you may know, in Titanfall there’s a weapon called the L-Star, which also has an overheat mechanic. In other words, the weapon in Apex Legends is probably going to work a lot like it does in Titanfall.

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when the L-Star will come to the game, but it should be pretty soon. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if it comes by the end of this month.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, click here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!