Dark Horse Announces Apex Legends: Pathfinder's Quest

Dark Horse Books and Respawn Entertainment today announced Apex Legends: Pathfinder's Quest, a new full-color, oversized lore book featuring over 190 pages of Apex Legends goodness. As the name suggests, the book expands on the backstory of the popular battle royale video game from the point of view of Pathfinder, the lovable and deadly robot Legend, as he tries to interview the rest of the competition in the hopes of tracking down his maker.

"Fans will be able to explore the world of the hit game through the eyes of the lovable robot, Pathfinder, as he chronicles his journey throughout the various environs of the Outlands to interview his fellow Legends—all in the hope of finally locating his mysterious creator," Dark Horse Books says of the upcoming lore book in its press release. "In Apex Legends: Pathfinder’s Quest, the rich history of Apex Legends is explained by the characters that helped to shape it, as are their unique bonds of competition and camaraderie."

While we have yet to actually see inside the upcoming look book, Dark Horse Books has shared the sparse cover for the new title:

Apex Legends: Pathfinder's Quest is set to release on December 2nd and will retail for $39.99. It is available to pre-order here on Amazon now. Apex Legends, the game itself, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 5 - Fortune's Favor. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

