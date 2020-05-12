Apex Legends Season 5: Full Patch Notes, Loba, New Features, And Everything Else You Need to Know

✖

Apex Legends Season 5 is live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The latest season of the update not only brings a new battle pass and ranked series, but most importantly a new legend in the form of Loba. On top of this, King's Canyon has undergone a makeover so substantial that developer Respawn Entertainment has decided to make it the only playable map for two weeks in order to allow players to learn the changes and new meta.

On top of this, there are a few new features, and of course a metric ton of bug fixes and quality of life improvements. The end result is a massive update on par with the updates rolled out for previous seasons.

Below, you can check out a full rundown of everything you need to know about the new season, including its full patch notes:

(Photo: EA)

New Legend: Loba

"Stylish, sophisticated, and resourceful, Loba uses her Jump Drive bracelet to teleport where she pleases and takes what she wants," reads an official blurb about the character.

Tactical - Burglar’s Best Friend Teleport to hard-to-reach places or escape trouble quickly by throwing your Jump Drive bracelet.

Ultimate - Black Market Boutique Place a portable device that allows you to teleport nearby loot to your inventory. Each friendly or enemy Legend can take up to two items.

Passive - Eye for Quality Nearby epic and Legendary loot can be seen through walls. The range is the same as Black Market Boutique.



Map Update: Kings Canyon:

Skulltown and Thunderdome are gone.

A new place of interest, Salvage, has been added to the Broken Coast.

Offshore Rig now connects to the former Relay and Wetlands. Meanwhile, Wetlands has been replaced by the excavation of the Capacitor, which has a new underground pathway to Singh Labs.

Nesting Grounds has grown into the Reclaimed Forest, which now has an expanded Singh Labs exterior and small camp outside The Cage.

Kings Canyon will be the only map available for two weeks in order to give players a time to experience the changes and shift in meta.

Charge Towers:

Charge Towers are new devices found in the excavation of Kings Canyon. Players can activate them, which will grand a full Ultimate charge to any legend standing on the platform when the charge blast goes out.

Season Quest: The Broken Ghost

"Introduces Apex’s first Quest - a season-long search for 9 pieces of a mysterious relic. Find your first daily Treasure Pack in any competitive match to get started on your hunt, and enjoy free weekly drops of new Story, Gameplay, and Rewards along the way."

Season Tab:

All seasonal content has its own tab in the lobby now. Within this tab is the Battle Pass Quest, Challenges tabs, and future events in the season.

Reconnect:

Players that leave a matched unexpectedly can now rejoin their match in progress. Unexpected in this case means any way other than via the system menu. This includes crashing, dashboarding, and more. To reconnect, restart a game, and then enter the lobby. The game will then try and reconnect you if possible. This feature will have a timer on it and be available for all modes.

Improved Legend Chatter:

Legends will now have more unique ways of chatting with each other. For example, Lobo isn't going to be polite with Revenant, who killed her parents.

Legend Updates:

Mirage Tactical: Psyche Out Pressing the character utility action button allows Mirage to gain control of his decoy. When controlling the decoy, it will mimic Mirage’s every move. Decoys now last for 60 seconds. Releasing another decoy will remove the previous decoy. Ultimate: Life of the Party Mirage deploys a team of decoys that mimic his every move (think “Emergency Dance Party" from DUMMIEs Big Day). Cooldown 60 seconds. Passive: Now You See Me… In addition to cloaking when downed, Mirage also cloaks while using a respawn beacon and reviving a teammate (the teammate is also cloaked). Mirage’s “You got Bamboozled” line will now trigger when you bamboozle an enemy, instead of when you release a decoy.

Bloodhound Tactical: Eye of the Allfather Increased Sonar Detection from 3 seconds to 4 seconds. Decreased Cooldown from 35 seconds to 25 seconds.

Crypto Tactical: Drone Crypto can now ping banners, while in drone, to warn teammates of nearby squads.

Lifeline Increased Lifeline bin ratio to 20% Removed Knockdown Shields from Secret Compartment loot pool

Caustic Friendly gas no longer slows teammates . Caustic traps are no longer triggered from the other side of a door.

Octane Launch Pad cooldown is reduced from 90 seconds to now 60 seconds.

Gibraltar Reduced Dome Shield duration from 18s to 12s.

Pathfinder The cooldown for Grappling Hook has been increased from 15 seconds to 35 seconds.



Weapon and Loot Updates:

Season 5 Fully-kitted Gold Weapons Longbow DMR Hemlok Spitfire EVA-8 RE-45

Mastiff The Mastiff is being rotated out of the care package to a regular weapon with its power reduced accordingly. Reduced damage per pellet from 18 to 13. Reduced headshot multiplier from 2.0 to 1.25. Increased blast pattern distances for the outer pairs of pellets. Increased blast pattern scale ADS multiplier from 0.5 to 0.55. Reduced fire rate from 1.3 to 1.0. Reduced projectile size to be more in line with other regular shotguns. Increased shell count from 4 to 6. Increased projectile speed to standard shotgun speed.

Peacekeeper Peacekeeper is being rotated out of a regular weapon and into the care package weapon with its power being increased accordingly. Tightened pellet spread pattern. Reduced rechamber time from 1.2 to 0.9. Reduced reload times from 2.65 to 2.45 base and 3.6 to 3.35 empty. Increased projectile size to improve consistency at close range.

Alternator Increased Mag size from 16 to 19. Level 1 Extended mag is now 22, Level 2 is now 25, and Level 3 is now 27.

RE-45 Increased damage from 11 to 12. Reduced reload time from 1.74 to 1.5 base and 2.12 to 1.95 empty

Havoc Vertical recoil increased. Horizontal recoil slightly increased. Recoil on the first 2 shots increased.

Longbow DMR Headshot scale reduced from 2.15 to 2.1.

Wingman Headshot scale reduced from 2.1 to 2.0.

Hop Ups Adding Skullpiercer Hopup for DMR and Wingman. DMR w/ Skullpiercer - Headshot scale 2.1 -> 2.5 Wingman w/ Skullpiercer - Headshot scale 2.0 -> 2.25 Vaulted Anvil Receiver.

Gold Armor Added Perk: Shield Cells & Syringes give double the amount per use. Removed Perk: Removed 50% heal speed.



Bug Fixes:

Fixed various conditions causing prediction errors.

Fixed looting in pillboxes being difficult around weapons.

Fixed aiming speed during zooming lerp to be consistent with hipfire and ADS speed.

Fixed disabling Melee Target Compensation.

Fixed Legend banners having a black box when having AA disabled.

Fixed a condition where the third character model would be missing on screens with three Legend banners.

Fixed sometimes erroneously pinging enemies while skydiving or in the plane.

Fixed exploitable spots against Prowlers in Bloodhound Trial.

Fixed Prowlers not attacking Gibraltar's Dome Shield.

Fixed deathboxes sometimes not moving on the train.

Fixed subtitles in Russian showing up as English in the Bloodhound Trial area.

Fixed Havoc VFX while on the train.

Fixed depth of field when selecting charms in the loadout menu.

Fixed lighting on Legends sometimes being dark throughout the menus.

Fixed tooltips not appearing correctly when highlighting items in the menus.

Fixed the Charge Rifle beam shooting from the scope while using the Hard coded skin.

Fixed melee not doing any damage when interrupting the Sentinel charge animation.

Fixed Wingman having higher than normal hipfire accuracy while crouched.

Fixed Golden Barrel attachment having more muzzle flash than intended.

Stability fixes to reduce crashing and script errors.

Crypto’s EMP now affects D.U.M.M.I.E. in the Firing Range.

Fixed Revenant’s Death Totem being visible through smoke or gas.

Fixed a few Pathfinder banner poses that caused corrupted art.

Adjusted Octane’s Jump pad to make it harder to fall through cracks when deploying.

Fixed Caustic's Ultimate not deploying when thrown under small surfaces.

Fixed Bangalore’s smoke canisters getting stuck under the Train.

Quality of Life:

We’ve overhauled the Deathbox UI to compartmentalize loot better so you can find what you need faster.

Crypto can now ping banners while in drone to warn teammates of nearby squads.

Added voice over for pinging enemies who are reviving.

Favorite option now available for Weapon Skins.

Observer Highlights for Tournament Matches.

Removed location based Weekly Challenges. These caused players to have mixed motivations from their squadmates, and didn’t work well with map rotation.

Optimized CPU usage.

Improved texture streaming quality on GPUs reporting less memory than advertised.

We're excited to announce that at the start of Season 5 we will be adding Apex servers to the Middle East as we look to further support our fans in the region.

