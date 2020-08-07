Apex Legends Reveals New Gameplay Feature for Season 6

Season 6 of Apex Legends will release later this month, and when it does, it will bring with it a major new addition: crafting! Players will now be able to craft new weapons and equipment in the game, using materials found throughout the map. As of this writing, no additional information has been provided about the new feature, but it does make some sense, considering that the newest playable character in the game is a modder named Rampart. With season 6 set to drop on August 18th, it seems that fans shouldn't have much longer to wait to find out more information!

It will be interesting to see what impact crafting will have on Apex Legends! The mechanic could add a new strategic layer to the game, as players work to improve their equipment throughout play. The concept certainly sounds intriguing, but it remains to be seen how the feature will impact the game, moving forward.

There might be an end in sight for season 5, but there are still a number of questions remaining about the next season of Apex Legends. Recently, players discovered the addition of a crane and what appear to be rocket parts on the game's World's Edge map. While Respawn has pulled back the curtain on some of the new additions coming to the game, the mystery surrounding the crane continues to taunt players. It's possible that the rocket's presence might foreshadow the addition of a new map to the game, but until Respawn reveals more information, it's impossible to say for sure. At the very least, it's given players an interesting mystery to ponder!

Season 6 should also give Apex Legends fans more people to play with. This fall will see the addition of cross-play to the game, as well as the release of a Nintendo Switch version of the game. All in all, it seems that Apex Legends fans have a lot to look forward to the near future!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will arrive this fall. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

