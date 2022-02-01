Apex Legends Season 12 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off New Mode, Legend, and More

With the start of the next Apex Legends season drawing nearer, Respawn Entertainment released the first gameplay trailer for Season 12 this week. In it, we get a first look at the new game mode coming to Apex called “Control” as well as the game’s newest Legend: Mad Maggie, the character Apex players will recall from Fuse’s backstory. We’ve already gotten a look at what Maggie’s abilities consist of, too, alongside a preview of some of the other changes coming to the game when Season 12 drops on February 8th.

The new trailer can be seen below for those who want a taste of what’s coming in Season 12. Instead of opening with the new Legend, the trailer starts by showing off the Control game mode. In this new limited-time mode, players choose their Legend and a loadout before dropping into Olympus in a 9v9 battle where respawns are live and points are earned by retaining control of different areas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Controlling zones is the key to winning in Control,” said Mark Yampolsky, systems designer on Apex Legends. “Zones are where massive fights happen and you can synergize your character abilities with the rest of your team to get an advantage in the fight. Owning a zone earns you points every second, and the more zones you own the more points you earn every second. The first team to reach the score limit of 1,250 wins.”

You can also change Legends when you’re respawning which means players should have ample opportunities to try out Maggie when she’s available next week. The “Rebel Warlord” comes equipped with damaging abilities and enhanced performance when using a certain weapon type as described in the rundown of her abilities seen below:

Passive Ability: Warlord’s Ire

Temporarily highlight enemies you’ve damaged, and move faster with a shotgun.

Tactical Ability: Riot Drill

Fire a drill that burns enemies through obstacles.

Ultimate Ability: Wrecking Ball

Throw a ball that releases speed-boosting pads and detonates near enemies.

As players might expect with the start of any season, there are also some map changes happening whenever Season 12 begins. These appear to be limited to Olympus based on what was shown in the trailer with “teleporting objects and buildings across the city” appearing on the map. These are the glowing bluish objects seen in the trailer above that’ll apparently add a layer of unpredictability to Olympus matches.

Apex Legends Season 12 is scheduled to release on February 8th.