Apex Legends Season 18 Features Revenant Rework, Full Patch Notes

Apex Legends Season 18 officially kicks off tomorrow, but developer Respawn dropped the patch notes today to give players a chance to look through them and prepare for launch. The biggest update coming with Season 18 is a rework for Revenant, which is giving the Legend a collection of new abilities so different from his previous iteration, that he has now changed classes to become a Skirmisher. It'll be very fun to see some of the world's best Apex Legends players using his new Shadow Pounce abilities to dive bomb opponents with big damage.

Season 18 also adds an update to Ranked that was previously highlighted by Respawn. However, in the blog post the team mentions that they've decided to not give a straight increase to elimination bonuses, instead, they've "reduced placement scores to make eliminations more valuable when compared to the now lowered placement score." On top of that, the notes are highlighted by the Resurrection map rotation and the changes to the Ring size, the damage it does if you're caught outside, and how quickly it moves.

Apex Legends Season 18 starts tomorrow across PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms. You can find the full patch notes below.

BALANCE UPDATES

Armor Changes

White to Blue evo points required increased to 200 (was 150) Crafted evo points increased to 200

Fixed overflow damage on level up applies to the next tier

Crafting Rotation

Rampage and R-99 leave the crafter and are back on the floor

Nemesis and Mozambique with Hammerpoint Rounds enter the crafter

Double Tap Trigger and Hammerpoint Rounds removed from rotation

Boosted Loader and Disruptor Rounds added to rotation

Medkit price increased to 20 (was 15)

Care Package Weapon Rotation

Hemlok Burst AR returns to the floor ADS Recoil increased Damage reduced to 22 (was 23) Headshot multiplier reduced to 1.75 (was 1.8)

Prowler Burst PDW enters the care package Damage increased to 16 (was 15) Select Fire Enabled defaulting to Full Auto



Gold Weapons Rotation

Hemlok, Peacekeeper, Alternator, Rampage, Charge Rifle

Loot Spawn Changes

Blue and Purple Weapon Attachment spawn rate reduced by 20%

Blue and Purple Armor spawn rate reduced by 30%

WEAPONS

Charge Rifle Rework

New ballistics and projectile Removed hitscan Removed pre-fire laser Projectiles have player passthrough: 80% damage retained Opens doors

Projectiles gain damage with distance 50 meters: 75 Damage 300 meters: 110 Damage

New charge mechanics Holding the trigger down will increase charge Releasing the trigger will decrease charge Fires at 100% charge

Added Extended Sniper Mag attachment slot Base: 4 White: 5 Blue: 6 Purple/Gold: 8

Ammo Consumption per shot reduced to 1 (was 2)

Handling timings adjusted Tactical reload time decreased to 3.5 (was 4.0) Empty reload time decreased to 4.6 (was 5.1)



All SMGs (R-99, Alternator, CAR, Volt)

Strafe Speed: ADS strafe scale reduced to 0.75 (was 0.85)

ADS strafe scale reduced to 0.75 (was 0.85) Headshot multi reduced to 1.25 (was 1.5)

R-99

Vertical Recoil slightly increased

Ammo capacity reduced Base Ammo reduced to 17 (was 19) White Mag reduced to 20 (was 21) Blue Mag reduced to 23 (was 24) Purple/Gold Mag reduced to 26 (was 27)



M600 Spitfire

Added Barrels for improved stability

ADS Recoil improved

Hipfire spread slightly improved

Mastiff

Blast pattern tightened

HOP UPS

Boosted Loader (Hemlok, Wingman)

Reloading when near empty will speed up reloading and overload the next magazine

Hemlok overload ammo: 9

Wingman overload ammo: 3

Disruptor Rounds (Alternator, Peacekeeper)

Increases shield damage

Alternator shield damage increased by 20%

Peacekeeper shield damage (per pellet) increased by 25%

Double Tap Trigger (EVA-8, G7 Scout)

Removed from floor and crafting bundles

Grenades

Frag Grenade Outer Radius increased to 350 units (was 320) Inner Radius increased to 125 units (was 96)

Thermite Adjusted fire VFX to better match damage area LEGENDS Revenant has been reborn Updated class to Skirmisher (was Assault) New abilities (see above) Ultimate Cooldowns Bangalore: Rolling Thunder to 240s (+60s) Catalyst: Dark Veil to 150s (+30s) Gibraltar: Defensive Bombardment to 180s (-90s) Horizon: Black Hole to 210s (+30s) Loba: Black Market Boutique to 150s (+30s) Ultimate Accelerants grant 25% ult charge (up from 20%) Mad Maggie: Wrecking Ball to 120s (+30s) Pathfinder: Zipline Gun to 180s (+60s) Wraith: Dimensional Rift to 180s (-30s) Tactical Updates Ballistic's Whistler Reduced delay before an overheated weapon starts cooling down to 1s (was 2s) Reduced how long it takes an overheated weapon to cooldown to 8s (was 12s) Loba's Burglar's Best Friend Cooldown reduced to 25s (was 30s) Seer's Focus of Attention Slow Duration reduced to 0.5s (was 2.5s) Silence Duration reduced to 8s (was 10s) Firing Speed increased to 1.4s (was 0.9s)

MAPS Broken Moon Maps added to Mixtape: Production Yard & The Core (Read more about these maps in our highlights blog here) Multiple rat spots removed Kings Canyon : multiple rat spots removed World's Edge : smoothed Legend movement on road edges WORLD SYSTEMS Crafting Workbenches, Survey Beacons, Ring Consoles Removed 'exclusion radius' that caused some POIs to get these objects more than others All POIs now have an equal chance of receiving a Ring Console, Survey Beacon or Crafting Workbench MODES Control Capture Bonus bounty reduced ~20% Capture time reduced to 10 seconds (was 20 sec) Score limit reduced to 1000 (was 1250) Spawn waves removed: players should spawn instantly at the location they choose including Home Base, Captured Points, and MRB (Note: MRB will still use the dropship) Timed events: Airdrops, MRB, Capture Bonus should all start ~30% sooner in match-time BUG FIXES About Game Mode button now works while in game modes Adjusted sizing and positioning of elements on the Switch's communication wheel to give it more breathing room Consumables UI no longer freezes while in use and reviewing inventory Dying or swapping Legends with a Golden Backpack full of large healing items no longer causes the items to be thrown from the player in Firing Range Challenges no longer flip to NBR version when tracking in Ranked matches Fixed black line in Kill Feed when a player dies out of bounds Fixed persistent gift notifications after returning to lobby Fixed players from different teams being able to ride in the same trident if they interacted with both a mounted Sheila and the trident simultaneously Fixed Support Bins occasionally being prevented from providing Survival items (Heat Shield or Mobile Respawn Beacons) In-game map no longer clips behind the challenges on 16:10 resolutions Players should now properly spectate the player who knocked or killed them (without being knocked), and not who killed their teammates or who thirsted them from the downed state Players can no longer get stuck inside a Trident's collision box Pinging Icarus Vault from the map (with vault key in inventory) won't present a malformed string Predator badge no longer fades away on Champion screen Reduced the animate in time of death recap in Control, Team Deathmatch, and Gun Run Spectres no longer stand in Catalyst's Piercing Spikes Unitframe consumable progress now updating in the inventory screen Using remapped controls on a Gamepad/Controller no longer prevents pinging from the map Fixed players seeing the ranking of players they are spectating



AUDIO

Fixed animations not playing audio in rare cases

Improved prioritization for certain enemy movement sounds

Players movement transitions no longer occasionally play duplicate audio events

Ballistic C.A.R SMG doesn't default to heavy ammo after being converted to a golden gun in sling with light ammo Tempest no longer applies to teammates when friendly fire is enabled in Firing Range

Pathfinders voicemails during an Ash heirloom inspect no longer stretched on 16:10 resolutions

Gibraltar and Bangalore Fixed ultimates not triggering if thrown on Ziprail Launcher and Skydive Towers Fixed ultimates not cooldown if they're killed while holding the ultimate grenade

Horizon : Lethal Lass skin no longer obstructs ADS on Prowler with 1x HOLO

: Lethal Lass skin no longer obstructs ADS on Prowler with 1x HOLO Loba : Lunar Wolf skin no longer has broken mesh

: Lunar Wolf skin no longer has broken mesh Rampart: Sheila's ammo counter now correctly rotated

Broken Moon :

Added building west of the core to minimap Loot tick now correctly drops loot at Production Yard Removed invisible collision above playing field

: Olympus: indoor props without collision no longer blocks picking up loot

Firing Range : Ballistic's Whistler is no longer heard across Firing Ranges when shot at the ground Dummies no longer occasionally shoot while set to inactive Small door's audio and FX no longer heard/seen across Firing Ranges

:

Left most ammo on squad member unitframes now represents their currently equipped weapon

L-Star : low ammo indicator now only appears when ammo is actually low

: low ammo indicator now only appears when ammo is actually low P2020: fixed high inaccuracy with first shot using ADS

QUALITY OF LIFE