Apex Legends Event Adds New Prestige Skin, Story Missions

The collection of Apex Legends' Mythic-level cosmetics will expand further this week with Respawn Entertainment unveiling today a new Prestige Skin for Valkyrie. That skin will be released as part of the Neon Network Collection Event, and like other Mythics before it, if you want to add it to your collection, you'll have to buy or craft your way through 24 different event-exclusive cosmetics before things wrap up. This season-ending Collection Event will start on July 25th, but just before that event starts, another story-based event centered around Loba and a new cosmetic shop will get underway.

Valkyrie's Prestige Skin is the Apex Interceptor, and like others before it, it's one that evolves over time. You can see it in action below in the trailer for the event, and all that stands between you and getting it are 24 event items that have to be acquired beforehand. You can craft these with in-game materials or buy them outright, but for now, that's going to be your main way of getting the new skin.

Shine a neon light on a shady plot in the Neon Network Collection Event.



Piece together the story, jump into the Node Tracker takeover, and unlock Valkyrie's Apex Interceptor skin. All this and more kicks off on July 25! 🙌



The Prestige Skins and Heirlooms are commonplace in Apex's Collection events by now, but the event shop that's part of the Neon Network event is something totally new and is one of the rare instances where Respawn merges actual in-game directives during matches with ongoing stories. By using the new "Node Tracker" feature in unranked Battle Royale matches, you'll be able to locate and hack into certain interactable points around the map that will net you loot and "Compute Nodes." Those Nodes have no purpose in-game, but you'll get them awarded to you afterwards and will be able to use them as a currency in the event shop.

"Our new event currency, Compute Nodes, puts the power in your hands," Respawn said about the event shop. "Choose what to unlock and when as you progress through the event. Bonus? Once all of the event skins have been unlocked, you can use your remaining Nodes to earn additional BP Stars to continue your seasonal progress. Challenges refresh daily and you can earn a limited amount of Compute Nodes per day."

The lore event is largely wrapped up in the ongoing Loba story and her vendetta against Revenant. All of this of course is likely leading up to the rework of Revenant that's been leaked, teased, and talked about many times over by now, so expect to see more Revenant teasers from this Collection Event.