Apex Legends Season 18 Trailer Reveals Revenant Rework, New Abilities

Apex Legends creators Respawn Entertainment finally unveiled Revenant's rework planned for Season 18 by officially showing off the simulacrum Legend's new abilities. He'll function similarly enough to how he played before in terms of his opportunistic, aggressive playstyle, but longtime Revenant players will find that his core abilities offer much different utility compared to what they did previously. The new abilities were showcased in a gameplay trailer for the Legend's rework, and players will be able to go hands-on with it themselves once Apex Legends: Resurrection releases on August 8th.

Gone is Revenant's silencing Tactical and his Death Totem Ultimate with those abilities replaced by extra mobility and protection for Revenant and Revenant alone. He's still got some team utility, however, now that his passive will allow him to identify low-health enemies, so if a Revenant on your team says that someone is one-shot, they're telling the truth now. You can find all of his updated abilities outlined below:

Revenant's Reworked Abilities

Passive: Assassin's Instinct

Highlight nearby visible enemies who are low on health. You crouch walk faster and have improved wall climbing.

Tactical: Shadow Pounce

Unleash a powerful pounce forwards. Hold to charge for farther distances.

Ultimate: Forged Shadows

Forge a shroud of hardened shadows around you that blocks direct damage and regenerates after breaking. Your shadows and tactical are refreshed on knockdowns.

Revenant has been around for awhile in Apex now, but he's still one of the Legends that you have to unlock, so there's a chance that players don't have him unlocked right now. If that's the case, you'll be happy to hear that Revenant will actually be free to use throughout the entire season. On top of that, anyone who completes a series of Revenant-specific challenges during the free period will unlock him completely to be used after Season 18 ends and the next one begins.

This rework will mark the first time that Respawn has overhauled a character to this degree as opposed to changing one or two parts of a Legend's abilities over time. To coincide with this rework, Season 18 will introduce a redone Heirloom for Revenant, Death Grip, that's obtainable by acquiring all of the cosmetics from the upcoming Death Dynasty Collection Event.