Apex Legends Season 2 First Details Revealed, New Limited-Time Event Announced

Today, EA and Respawn Entertainment provided the first details on Apex Legends Season 2 and its Battle Pass. Further, it announced a brand-new limited-time event that will rear its head next week. More specfically, it has announced the Legendary Hunt, a new in-game event that comes with specific challenges that if completed will award players with a special Bloodhound skin, a special Wraith skin, and more. Unfortunately, that’s where the details dry up on the new mode, but Respawn says more details will be revealed this coming Tuesday. In the meanwhile, the following images were released:

In addition to teasing the new in-game event, Respawn also provided the first details on next season, Season 2, and what players can expect from it content wise. According to Respawn, the first details on Season 2 won’t be revealed until EA Play livestream on June 8, however, it wanted to give players a tease of what is coming today. The developer notes it’s been listening carefully to feedback on the game’s first Battle Pass, and it’s making changes and improvements based off said feedback. Here’s what it outlines:

TL;DR on Just Some of the Coming Improvements

Level up via Daily and Weekly Challenges.

Time to Battle Pass level 100 should be significantly reduced.

Three additional Legendary skins added to the rewards track.

Three entirely new content categories replace badge and stat tracker rewards.

You’ll earn enough Crafting Metal rewards from the full reward track to craft a Legendary item, or whatever your heart desires.

Daily/Weekly Challenges and Improving the Grind

Starting in Season 2, you’ll be able to complete a mix of Daily and Weekly Challenges to level up your Battle Pass. If you miss a few weeks or start late, your Weekly Challenges will still be around for you when you return, and you can complete them all at once.

While we don’t want to introduce wacky challenges that drastically warp the way you play the game, these challenges should provide some interesting variation from game-to-game. This means all players should feel more rapid Battle Pass progression and the journey will hopefully be more fun and interesting. Also, this addition should allow players who can only dedicate a few hours a week to the game to make a very deep cut into their Battle Pass progression.

More Legendaries!

We’re adding three Legendary items to the Battle Pass and there will now be a Legendary item every 25 Battle Pass levels in the premium track, including at purchase (that’s level 1, level 25, level 50, level 75, and level 100). Our goal is to have a nice balance of cool character exclusives and cosmetics for everyone (like weapon skins). The level 100 reward will be an evolving weapon skin with a special recolor version for those players who make it to level 110.

New Cosmetic Types and No Badge or Stat Tracker Rewards on Premium Path

We removed badges and basic stat trackers completely from the premium Battle Pass rewards track for Season 2. You’ll still get a seasonal badge, but it’ll be a single, evolving badge that won’t take up any additional reward slots! We’ve kept seasonal win trackers in the free path, and they will all be earnable in the first 10 levels.

You’ll also be able to earn items from three new content categories in place of badges/trackers. We’ll be revealing details about these categories closer to the launch of Season 2.

Earn Enough Crafting Metals for a Legendary Item

We’re replacing the Voice Lines with Crafting Metal rewards. You’ll now be able to earn enough Crafting Metals (1,200) to craft the Legendary item of your choosing. So, if there’s an existing item you’ve been coveting, you’ll be able to get it in Season 2. You can still get additional Crafting Metals from the various Apex Pack rewards in the Battle Pass as well.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.