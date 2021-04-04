Apex Legends Season 9 Is Adding a Ton of Titanfall Content and Players Are Divided
Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier has confirmed that Titanfall content is coming to Apex Legends as part of Season 9, and Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S players are divided over the news. On one hand, Titanfall fans are excited to see the IP again, but many Apex Legends players are worried what this could mean for the game.
Speaking about the content, Grenier didn't reveal much of consequence, nor did he say how this content will be realized. That said, a leak from last month revealed a character named Blisk who has the ability to summon Titans with their Ultimate. So far, Respawn and EA have not addressed this leak, but you'd imagine this is some, if not all, of the content Grenier is referring to.
While the game director doesn't touch on the leak, he did say there's "a ton" of it coming, which does suggest it may be more than just the addition of Blisk.
"You’re going to see a ton of Titanfall coming into [Apex] in one way or another. If you’re a Titanfall fan, hang on for Season 9," said Grenier via BGGC.
Grenier continued:
“Titanfall is a war story. Apex is life after the war. We’re trying to integrate Titanfall into that. We’re looking at what Titanfall means for this universe. It has lasting impacts that are going to become bigger and bigger.”
Unfortunately, this is all Grenier had to say about the topic. That said, what's here is enough to have some Apex Legends players very excited and others very concerned.
You Have My Attention
prevnext
Wait... are you bringing... mechs to Apex...?
Go on...— Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) April 4, 2021
Will Ruin the Game
prevnext
You bring titans you RUIN the complete dynamic and unique play that is Apex. Don’t become fortnite and don’t ruin the game for everyone. Or if there is. Titans add a separate mode for it.— Shea Ⓜ️cVaney (@shea_mcvaney) April 3, 2021
This Is Going to Make the Game COD
prevnext
This is going to make me go back to COD. THIS IS NOT TITIAN FALL.!!! It’s APEX.!!— Mu ღ (@MufasaScreams) April 3, 2021
Time to Jump Back In
prevnext
It’s been a long time since I last play Apex— Verdugo (@VerdugoBLKWA) April 4, 2021
But with this, cause Titanfall is my favorite FPS pic.twitter.com/0WroU7N7ij
Worrying
prevnext
That's cool in terms of atmosphere and details, but it doesn't mean we'll see wall hanging and running and other TF mechanics.
As it is, the rumoured/leaked auto-titan is worrying people. That might be too much.
Apex is not titanfall and there should be a clear distinction.— Decadence (@Decadence_3) April 3, 2021
YES YES YES
prevnext
YESYESYESYESYESYESYESYES pic.twitter.com/yeWfwJQoh8— ShankTheSoda (@shankthesoda) April 3, 2021
Asking For the Game to Die
prevnext
if they introduce a titan they are just asking for the game to die— Mimicry (@MimicryFPS) April 3, 2021
Officially Excited
prevnext
This makes me extremely excited for Season 9 holy shit pic.twitter.com/mIkpuDsen5— Samurai2k (@Samurai2k_) April 3, 2021
Uninstall
prevnext
Damn. Spent probs around 2k on a game I'm bout to uninstall. Glad this was put out there before the upcoming events so I don't waste my time or money.— xoPinup l Hatake Ahr (@xoPinup) April 4, 2021
Done
Looks like this could be my last split playing Apex if this becomes true. Thanks @Respawn @EA @PlayApex for the no audio, shit buffs and nerfs, not listening to the community and making me wanna put my head through a wall every night— Mike (@Stendo_4PF) April 4, 2021
H/T, Apex Legends News.prev