Apex Legends Season 9 Is Adding a Ton of Titanfall Content and Players Are Divided

Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier has confirmed that Titanfall content is coming to Apex Legends as part of Season 9, and Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S players are divided over the news. On one hand, Titanfall fans are excited to see the IP again, but many Apex Legends players are worried what this could mean for the game.

Speaking about the content, Grenier didn't reveal much of consequence, nor did he say how this content will be realized. That said, a leak from last month revealed a character named Blisk who has the ability to summon Titans with their Ultimate. So far, Respawn and EA have not addressed this leak, but you'd imagine this is some, if not all, of the content Grenier is referring to.

While the game director doesn't touch on the leak, he did say there's "a ton" of it coming, which does suggest it may be more than just the addition of Blisk.

"You’re going to see a ton of Titanfall coming into [Apex] in one way or another. If you’re a Titanfall fan, hang on for Season 9," said Grenier via BGGC.

Grenier continued:

“Titanfall is a war story. Apex is life after the war. We’re trying to integrate Titanfall into that. We’re looking at what Titanfall means for this universe. It has lasting impacts that are going to become bigger and bigger.”

Unfortunately, this is all Grenier had to say about the topic. That said, what's here is enough to have some Apex Legends players very excited and others very concerned.