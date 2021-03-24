Apex Legends Gameplay Leak Seemingly Reveals Season 9 Legend and Titans

✖

According to a new leak, Titans are coming to Apex Legends, courtesy of Season 9's new Legend, unofficially known as Blisk. Apex Legends Season 8 is coming to a close soon, and the anticipation is Season 9 will add a new character named Blisk. Of course, none of this has been confirmed, but a new gameplay video has surfaced online that supposedly shows off the character and their ultimate, which lets them summon a Titan from Titanfall.

As you may know, Apex Legends and Titanfall take place in the same universe. Despite this, Titans haven't found their way into the free-to-play and popular battle royale game in any capacity. However, after eight seasons, it looks like that is finally changing.

The new leak comes the way of prominent Apex Legends dataminer and leaker, Biast12. Now, it's unclear if Biast12 is the source of the leak, but at the very least, they have relayed it over on Twitter. And as you can see, the gameplay video -- which the dataminer and leaker claims is 100 percent real -- is hard to argue with.

While it's hard to debate the validity of the leak, what's missing is salient information like how up-to-date the footage is and if this is for the game's next legend or a future legend. And of course, this could be footage of a scrapped legend as well. Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor Respawn Entertainment have addressed the leak in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Apex Legends and all things gaming -- including all of the latest leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: