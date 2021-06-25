Apex Legends Is Bringing Back Skull Town for a Limited Time

✖

Respawn Entertainment is fulfilling a common request within the Apex Legends community by bringing back Skull Town, a point of interest from many seasons ago that’ll return for a limited time. Skull Town will return as part of the upcoming Genesis event, the same one that’s coming with a new update and another Heirloom, too. It’ll be part of a throwback version of the Kings Canyon map and will also be playable in the game’s new Arenas mode.

For those who want to experience Skull Town again – or perhaps for the first time – through a more traditional experience, you’ll find the point of interest on the “Season 0 Kings Canyon” map that the game launched with. Everything’s been reset to its previous state during this Legacy Maps Apex Takeover with that version of Kings Canyon and the Season 3 version of World’s Edge returning for a limited time.

Rewind the Apex Games in the Genesis Collection Event. ⏪ Return to the original Kings Canyon and World's Edge maps or fight for glory on the Skull Town Arenas map. Return to where it all began starting June 29. pic.twitter.com/uuUFY55jsy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 24, 2021

“Season 0 Kings Canyon and Season 3 World’s Edge return for a limited time, taking over the normal Trios and Duos queues in 1 hour rotations,” Respawn Entertainment said about the event. “What better way to celebrate the Legacy of Apex Legends than to visit the first iterations of these iconic maps?”

Along with the return of the classic Kings Canyon map, Respawn also said that it’ll be adding Skull Town as an Arenas map. it’ll be available in the Arenas mode in one-hour increments throughout the Genesis event, though it hasn’t been specified at this time what’ll happen to the map after the event concludes.

“This original Apex hotzone has seen a lot of combat through the years, but this is the first time we can say it hosts a fair fight,” Respawn said. “Circle the towers as Valkyrie & Pathfinder or trap up the bottom floors as Caustic & Wattson. This location offers a wide variety of tactics and plenty of mayhem.”

Skull Town was frequently a hot drop site on Kings Canyon when it was still around, but it was wiped from the map whenever the Loba vs. Revenant feud which began seasons ago saw the area blown into the ocean. It’s been brought back before and has been a popular site whenever it returns, so expect the same soon when it’s brought back again.