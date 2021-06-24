Apex Legends Buffs Revenant's Climbing, Announces New Heirloom

✖

Respawn Entertainment announced plans for its next Apex Legends update on Thursday with patch notes already revealed alongside an overview of the new “Genesis” event. Within those patch notes are buffs for Revenant that were teased a while back alongside a new Heirloom for the assassin to add to the collection of Heirlooms already available. The patch is scheduled to go live on June 29th with that update marking the start of the event itself.

The new Heirloom is a sickle-like weapon for Revenant that sports his signature colors and the eerie crackling effects his abilities give off whenever they’re used. Like other Heirlooms included in the Apex Legends economy, you’ll have to acquire all 24 of the event-exclusive items during the Genesis event if you want to add the Revenant Heirloom to your collection. After the event concludes on July 13th, the Heirloom will be craftable with Heirloom Shards.

Rewind the Apex Games in the Genesis Collection Event. ⏪ Return to the original Kings Canyon and World's Edge maps or fight for glory on the Skull Town Arenas map. Return to where it all began starting June 29. pic.twitter.com/uuUFY55jsy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 24, 2021

As for the changes for Revenant, the Legend will now be able to climb much higher than before. That buff comes with a trade-off of nerfs for other abilities along with a slightly smaller hitbox.

“Revenant’s large frame places him at a significant disadvantage in gunfights, particularly against smaller legends who no longer have Low Profile,” a note from the developers said. “We’re shrinking some of his hitboxes to counteract this disadvantage, while also improving his ability to climb up walls and attack from unexpected angles. (We know this can be frustrating given how silent he is, so we'll continue to monitor and add sound if necessary.) That said, we’re taking this opportunity to reduce some of the frustration that comes when playing against his tactical and ultimate.”

The full patch notes pertaining to Revenant can be found below.

Genesis Update Patch Notes – Revenant

Slightly slimmed down hitbox (specifically his midsection, arms, and upper legs).

Stalker climb height significantly increased. It's not literally unlimited now, but... that boy can really climb.

Silence duration decreased from 20 seconds to 15 seconds.

Reduced the duration of death protection by 5 seconds while using the Death Totem.

Changes for other Legends can be seen through the patch notes, but Revenant’s buffs and nerfs are the highlights of the update as far as the Legend changes are concerned.

Apex Legends’ Genesis update and event go live on June 29th.