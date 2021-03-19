Apex Legends Is Getting Twitch Drops Soon

✖

Apex Legends players who also keep an eye on the professional scene will soon be rewarding for their viewing time now that Twitch Drops are coming to the game. These Twitch Drops will be distributed starting on March 27th and will continue into March 28th during the Winter Circuit Playoffs of the Apex Legends Global Series competitions. We’ve even gotten a preview of the first couple of rewards players will be able to add to their accounts through these Twitch Drops.

Twitch Drops, for those unfamiliar with them, are not to be confused with the loot Amazon Prime subscribers can get in Apex Legends. That loot requires an Amazon Prime subscription to obtain, but all you have to do to get Twitch Drops is link a few accounts together and then tune into the ALGS next weekend to start earning loot.

To the viewer go the spoils! Twitch Drops are coming! These limited-time items will only be available during the ALGS Winter Circuit Playoffs, so you bam-SNOOZE-le, you bam-LOSE-le. 🏅 : https://t.co/uqRQLKe79H pic.twitter.com/cbLHk2vVSa — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 18, 2021

The first of the Twitch Drops will all be related to Mirage. The trickster Legend will be getting a Series broadcast of the Winter Circuit Playoffs for North America and EMEA on the PlayApex Twitch channel to earn a Legendary Metal Collector Banner Frame, Rare Number One Banner Pose, Rare Honorable Mention Badge, and Lifetime Wins Tracker during the ALGS event next weekend. If you want to get all four of the drops, you’ll have to watch at least four hours of the ALGS matches with the final reward being the Legendary Metal Collector Banner Frame. Judging from how this first series of Twitch Drops is being handled, the ones in the future might be tied to specific Legends as well.

To make sure you’re ready for the Twitch Drops, the ALGS team laid out some easy instructions for prepping your accounts that should look familiar if you’ve gotten Twitch Drops in another game before. You’ll need a Twitch account and an EA account and will have to make sure your Gamertag, Nintendo Switch Online account, or PlayStation Network ID is linked up to the EA account already. After that, you simply head to your Twitch account’s setting page where you can link accounts and make sure that you link your EA and Twitch accounts together. Once you’ve done all that, all that’s left to do is watch the ALGS games.

If you’re not big on Mirage, free is free, so it’s worth getting the rewards anyway if you were already planning on tuning into the ALGS games. Be sure to keep an eye out for future Twitch Drop announcements to see what Legends will be featured later.