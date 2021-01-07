Rust January Update Reveals Twitch Drops for Pokimane, xQc, Shroud, and More

✖

Facepunch Studios has released a new update for Rust, and players should be pretty happy with the results. The developer revealed that the game's January 7th update will add new Twitch drops, a Blueprint wipe, server save backups, increased server capacity, and more. Additionally, the update includes a number of fixes, changes to the game's weather patterns, and the disabling of the Christmas event. While some of these additions won't be terribly exciting for players, they should be helpful for the overall game, and make for a better experience. A full change list straight from Facepunch Studios can be found below.

Fixed some clothing casting incorrect shadows

Fixed respawn icons not properly merging when creating a combined respawn icon

Fixed push to talk setting not being respected when talking on a phone (if this is enabled you need to hold your push to talk key to speak into a Telephone)

Fixed some non English characters in player names causing display issues in the inventory

Fixed being able to slide open the windows of a locked armoured cockpit module that's directly in front of a taxi module that a player is riding in

Sleeping bags that are too close to another sleeping bag will now be tinted orange while placing (also affects Beds and Beach Towels)

Fixed some incorrect sound effects on the Telephone

Voice audio transmitted through Telephones now has some audio filters applied

Car lock info tooltips wait a while before showing up again

SAM sites no longer target hot air balloons that aren't inflated

Reduced research cost of T2 engine parts

Reduced weather event chances - more clear skies

Allow players to boost voices from the options menu rather than needing to use the console

Disabled Xmas event and craftable item

Fans that enjoy watching streams of Rust should be pretty happy with the game's Twitch drops. Twitch drops are now enabled for all Rust Twitch streamers. Watching two hours will allow players to get a couch, four hours will get players an Industrial Door, and eight hours will unlock a Hobo Barrell. Facepunch has also announced partnerships with a number of streamers to release a drop unique to that specific streamer. These streamers include: Auronplay, Jacksepticeye, lilypichu, ludwig, Myth, pokimane, shroud, Sykkuno and xQc. All of these items require four hours of viewing, and include the following:

Auronplay Hoodie

Jacksepticeye Storage

lilypichu Jacket

ludwig Hoodie

Myth Chestplate

Pokimane Garage Door

Shroud Hoodie

Sykkuno Longsleeve T-Shirt

xQc Assault Rifle

Readers can find more information regarding these streamer specific drops right here.

