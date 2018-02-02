Arena of Valor Is Storming the North American Esports Scene in 2018, First $500K Tournament Goes Down This Summer

Arena of Valor is, without a doubt, the most competitively gratifying mobile game I’ve ever played, and it’s hands down the best MOBA experience you’re going to have on a smartphone. Tencent, which also owns League of Legends studio Riot Games, has created a fully-featured 5-vs-5 competitive MOBA that anyone can can play (for free) on iOS or Android, and this summer, players in North America are finally going to get the opportunity to witness Arena of Valor competitive play at its highest levels.

This summer in LA, Arena of Valor will be hosting its first World Cup tournament with at least $500,000 on the line. A source within Tencent has confirmed that the World Cup is only the apex of what is going to be a major 2018 initiative to push Arena of Valor into the competitive spotlight – a spotlight which already shines brightly on the Arena of Valor community across Europe and South Asia. Major esports teams are being actively recruited as we speak, but you’ll also have your chance to compete.

In addition to the World Cup tournament, smaller regional and collegiate tournaments will be rolling out as well, so if you and your friends think you have what it takes to make it to the top, you’ll want to keep your ears to the ground and brush up on those chops. Arena of Valor just kicked off its second ranked season, so there’s never been a better time to jump in and start working your way up the competitive ladder.

The time is now, friends. Arena of Valor is already one of the most popular games in the world, with over 200 million registered players. I encourage you all to check it out and see what all of the fuss is about. If you’re the type of player who enjoys kicking back with quick 7-8 minute gameplay sessions before bed, you can definitely do that – Arena of Valor features multiple streamlined game modes. But for those of you who love a tight, skill-based, competitive rush, this game was designed from the ground up with you in mind.

To learn more about Arena of Valor, check out our interview with Tencent right here. We’ll see you all on the road to the World Cup this summer.