4 Classic Xbox Games Now Playable on PC for the First Time, With More to Come

Xbox’s new CEO has been shaking things up since she stepped into her role earlier this year. From bringing back Xbox exclusives to a fresh emphasis on big franchises, the gaming company already looks quite different under Sharma. Now, Xbox is rolling out another new initiative, one that emphasizes its catalog of retro games. Like the Nintendo Classics Library, Xbox is working to make its classics easier to access in 2026. But they’re doing it via PC backwards compatibility for titles from the OG Xbox.

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In a July 22nd post via the official @XBOX account on X, Xbox introduced Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC. This feature will let gamers revisit retro Xbox titles via their PCs and supported handhelds. Today’s announcement brings four original Xbox titles to PC, with the promise of “more on the way.” It’s an interesting move from Xbox, but one that fits in well with rumors that Project Helix will play both PC and Xbox games.

Xbox Introduces PC Backward Compatibility for Retro Games

Courtesy of Xbox

Today’s announcement brings four titles from the original Xbox to PCs for the very first time. Along with PC, the games will be playable on the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. All of these games will also be available as part of Xbox Game Pass, making this another surprise perk for subscribers. The titles will also arrive with upgrades to “enhance the experience on PC.” To start its new Xbox Classics on PC library, Xbox has added the following games:

BLiNX: The Time Sweeper – 2002 platformer

Conker: Live and Reloaded – 2005 platformer

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge – 2003 action flight simulator

Fuzion Frenzy – 2001 party mini-game collection

While some of these games were already playable on Xbox consoles via backwards compatibility, this marks their PC debut. That means gamers who may not have an Xbox console in the house anymore could revisit these retro titles. So even if Xbox is returning to console exclusives for newer games, it looks like Xbox won’t be leaving its PC gamers behind any time soon. Given the Microsoft of it all, that’s not too surprising to see.

Courtesy of Xbox

This development is an interesting move when you look at Xbox’s competition, PlayStation and Nintendo. PlayStation is in the process of doubling down on its exclusives, with major single-player PlayStation titles skipping PC altogether. Xbox, on the other hand, appears to be embracing the reality that some gamers simply prefer PC. And of course, there’s Nintendo. Their Classics Library lets gamers revisit the olden Nintendo days on modern consoles. This move from Xbox is a similar idea, but expanded to PC in a way I doubt we’ll ever see from Nintendo.

The four titles added today are just the beginning. Along with more games in the future, Xbox will also be adding Achievements to “select original XBOX games.” This includes the four that arrived on PC today, though the Achievements won’t be available until “the coming months.” So if you like racking up Achievements while you play, you might want to wait a little while before jumping into these newly added Xbox classics on PC.

To play these and future Xbox classic games on PC, you’ll need to download the Xbox on PC app. Then, you can browse the available library of games with Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC. Your PC or handheld will need to meet the minimum required specs, as outlined in the Xbox Wire post about the new initiative.

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