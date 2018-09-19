New Assassin’s Creed Board Game, Featuring Ezio, Announced

Triton Noir has announced a new board game set in the Assassin’s Creed universe and featuring characters from Assassin’s Creed II and its sequels.

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice is a new board game focusing on stealth and assassination during the period between Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations. The new game will put players in control of the Venetian Brotherhood in 1509 during a 20+ hour campaign of scenarios.

As with other “campaign” board games, players will have the ability to upgrade their characters over time and the game will have cameos from Assassin’s Creed characters like Ezio (the protagonist of Assassin’s Creed II and arguably the franchise’s most popular character) and Leonardo da Vinci.

The game is made for 1-3 players and will utilize AI to control enemies. It might seem odd for a board game to use AI (likely via a mobile app), but more and more games are using digital technology to add new layers to tabletop games.

Triton Noir has a history of producing stealth-themed games, having previously made V-Commandos, a game also centered around stealth missions. And Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice will also have dozens of miniatures to represent both the assassins and their targets during campaigns. Ex-Ubisoft employees are also involved with the development of the game, in part to make sure that the board game sticks close to the roots of the franchise.

This actually isn’t the first Assassin’s Creed-themed board game, as Cryptozoic produced Assassin’s Creed: Arena back in 2014. That game, which focused mostly on competing with other assassins to kill targets, didn’t hit the mark with either tabletop fans or Assassin’s Creed fans, which is probably why it took four years for another board game to get approved.

Triton Noir plans to launch a Kickstarter for their new Assassin’s Creed game in November 2018.

(h/t Kotaku)