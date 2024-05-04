Fortnite Leak Shows Off New Loki Skins

Loki is apparently coming to Fortnite again, this time joined by Sylvie Laufeydottir and under the his new title of the God of Stories, and a leaker with a relatively consistent track record of providing reliable information has given fans a chance to know what's coming to the game supposedly fairly soon. As iFireMonkey shares on X, the new Loki x Fortnite collaboration will feature two new bundles which each contain four individual pieces of content, which will be available on their own as well.

The Sylvie Laufeydottir bundle will include the following, which will also be available individually:

Sylvie Laufeydottir: The former goddess of mischief introduced in the Loki series who just wants her own life on the timeline.



Sylvie's Crown: A relic of the life Sylvie has left behind.



Sylvie's Armor wrap



Sylvie's Sword: Sylvie's Asgardian weapon of choice, used to threaten Loki...several times.



While the Loki bundle includes:

Loki, God of Stories: Having found his "glorious purpose" after a long search, Loki now oversees all timelines as the God of Stories.



TVA Time Stick: Used by the Time Variance Authority to prune variants that threaten timelines.



Mischief Flip emote



Miss Minutes: Created by He Who Remains to help run the TVA.



While this collaboration looks incredibly promising and will no doubt have Loki and Sylvie fans excited for what's to come to Fortnite after Star Wars has made its run (which began today, in case you didn't know). According to another consistent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR on X, the Loki x Fortnite collaboration is currently being scheduled for release around May 17th – 19th, though they do note "This date is written in Fortnite's API, but the final release date can technically still be different!"

iFireMonkey also posted leaks of the LEGO versions of Loki, God of Stories and Sylvie Laufeydottir for LEGO Fortnite, as well several clips of how the Sylvie's Crown backbling, Miss Minutes backbling (which is reactive and will salute when you've taken out an enemy), Sylvie's Sword Pickaxe, and the Mischief Flip emote will look both in Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite (where applicable, not all items crossover).

While both of these leakers have consistently accurate information, it should be noted that ultimately these are still leaks at the end of the day, and they may not be entirely accurate.

Fortnite's newest collaboration with Marvel doesn't begin with Loki and Sylvie, as the game recently added Sakaaran Champion Hulk and Hela Odinsdottir to the item shop. Loki was previously included in a Marvel x Fortnite collaboration back in 2021, though the look he was shown in then is quite different from the new version. In 2021 Loki was seen in his iconic Avengers gear, complete with his scepter as a pickaxe.

What do you think of the newest Loki x Fortnite collaboration, and are you planning on getting any of the items when they hit the Item Shop? Or will your V-Bucks balance still be recovering after the epic Star Wars x Fortnite collaboration going on now?