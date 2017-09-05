Assassin’s Creed Origins Gets A New Mysteries Of Egypt Trailer

Ubisoft is putting a lot of effort into its returning Assassin's Creed series, and there's no further proof of that than with the forthcoming Assassin's Creed Origins, which was initially introduced last night during Microsoft's E3 press conference.

But if that wasn't enough, the publisher revealed a new trailer for the game today, showing off more of the mysteries of Egypt that you'll be able to take part in within the game. That includes surfing down the side of a pyramid (because we've all wanted to do it, right?), as well as getting into a scuffle with a crocodile, should the situation call for it.

Though the trailer is a bit on the brief side, it gives you an idea of the scope of the land that you'll be able to travel through with your new assassin, as you track down targets across miles of terrain, from the hot desert to the murky waters of the jungle. Oh, and we mentioned there was wildlife, yeah? You might have to tussle with a lion or a hyena if the situation calls for it.

The game features a superb level of drama thus far, introducing you to a number of slaves that are pushed to the limit by tyrannical types that you will no doubt have to target and eliminate over the course of your journey, even though you'll have to put your assassination skills to your limit in order to do so.

This trailer really represents a great idea of what the game is all about, and following today's Ubisoft press conference, you'll be able to catch 30 minutes of extra gameplay on the official Ubisoft Twitch page. We'll let you know what official details we find out about the game at that point.

For now, this looks like a fine return to form for the series, which hasn't been in action since last year's Ezio Collection for consoles. This looks like perhaps the most entertaining Creed to date – and it shouldn't let us down.

Assassin's Creed: Origins releases on October 29th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.