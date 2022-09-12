Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals Final DLC Quest

Ubisoft has revealed that it's gearing up to close the door on Assassin's Creed Valhalla with the release of a final quest in the near future. Since launching back in 2020, Ubisoft has continued to support the latest Assassin's Creed game in a big with an array of post-release content and patches. Following the formal reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, though, Ubisoft has now shared that it's soon going to bring Eivor's story in Valhalla to a conclusion.

Unveiled as part of the recent Ubisoft Forward event, the publisher shared that a new quest entitled "The Last Chapter" will be coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla soon. This quest is meant to conclude Eivor's arc that has spanned across the base game of Valhalla and its accompanying DLC packs that have come about after launch. It remains to be seen what the quest itself will entail, but Ubisoft has released a brief teaser showing off the DLC in a video that can be found below.

Eivor's journey will find its conclusion with the free quest arc "The Last Chapter", available in the coming months in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/ukU0ZPoGU9 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

The best part of The Last Chapter's addition to AC Valhalla is that it will be added to the game as a free update. While other quests have come to Valhalla in the form of paid DLC, Ubisoft is giving this concluding mission out for no charge. All in all, this is great to see, especially since this final mission will likely tie in with many of the events found in the main story of Valhalla.

For now, it's not known exactly when The Last Chapter will arrive in Assassin's Creed Valhalla as Ubisoft has merely said that it will roll out "in the coming months." Until then, the base game and other DLC packs can be played now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Are you going to look to play this final quest in Assassin's Creed Valhalla for yourself? And how do you feel about the game overall now that it is reaching its end?