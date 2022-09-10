Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer

As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.

For the most part, Assassin's Creed Mirage looks to be taking the series back to its stealth-oriented roots. While recent installments like Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla all contained vast open-worlds and a number of RPG mechanics, Mirage sounds like it will look to narrow the focus a bit and lean more heavily into stealth once again. As such, it seems likely that Mirage should have quite a lot in common with Assassin's Creed, Assassin's Creed 2, and a number of other early entries that made this franchise so beloved in the first place.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below:

"In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice," says the official description of the game from Ubisoft. "After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined."

For now, Ubisoft has only confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage will be launching at some point in 2023. Whenever it does arrive, though, it should be available to pick up on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

What do you think about Assassin's Creed Mirage based on what Ubisoft has now shown of the game? Will you be looking to pick it up for yourself when it arrives next year? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.