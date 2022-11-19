Assassin's Creed Valhalla Players Surprised With Highly-Requested Feature

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are finally going to be able to enjoy a feature that many of them have been asking for since launch. The final update to the game is set to release on December 6, and when it drops it will give Eivor the ability to wear his or her hood at all times, including scenes where the cloak is taken off. This will just be an option though, and one that you need to turn on as it will not become the new default.

It's also important to note that this is purely cosmetic. In other words, keeping the hood up won't have any impact or make you harder to detect. That's what a hood is supposed to do, but Ubisoft probably doesn't want players to feel like they need to keep it on just to get a boost.

It's unclear why this feature wasn't in the game at launch and it's unclear why it took two years to add. It's quite possible it was difficult to implement, especially for cutscenes, but if this is the case, Ubisoft doesn't say. The amount of time it took to add suggests it was a difficult task, but we don't know that for sure.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

"The Assassin's Creed franchise has come quite a long way since the original, and though there have been some missteps along the way, Ubisoft breathed new life into the franchise with Origins and then refined the experience further and crafted one of the best assassins in the franchise in Assassin's Creed Odyssey," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Now comes Assassin's Creed Valhalla, a game that seeks to forge its own unique identity while bringing back elements from past entries in fresh new ways. That's a tall and ambitious order, but Valhalla pulls it all off with flair, weaving all of these disparate elements into a delightfully compelling whole."