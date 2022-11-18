New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans

A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update has some disappointing news for those still playing the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. More specifically, Ubisoft has announced that two years after the game's release, the final content update is being released on December 6, ending support for the best-selling entry in the series. According to Ubisoft, the update -- dubbed Title Update 1.6.2 -- will include new content that is headlined by The Last Chapter, "a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor's saga." According to Ubisoft, this piece of content is an epilogue that "will tie up some of the storylines developed throughout the game and offer closure to your time among the Raven Clan."

Details on this content are currently scarce, but Ubisoft does note that players will need to complete the main storyline, complete the mythical story arcs of Asgard and Jotunheim, upgrade your settlement to level 5 and construct the Jomsviking barracks, and kill all targets of the Order of the Ancients and unveil its leader, to access this new content.

Ubisoft also notes that with the post-launch support coming to an end there will be no more time-limited festival events in Ravensthorpe. Meanwhile, those that did not get the chance to participate in the Yule, Ostara, Sigrblot, or Oskoreia Festivals, will still be able to redeem the rewards attached to them via all merchants upon completing the quest The First Night of Samhain. Of course, this will cost you some silver though.

Lastly, the game's final update is also set to add a long-awaited feature; the option to keep your hood up at any time. This new option will be accessible in the in-game options menu, and keeps the hood on even if Eivor removes their cloak. Of course, this is purely a cosmetic thing, meaning it has no impact on gameplay or detection.

"On behalf of the entire team, we would like to thank you for your love and support over the past two years. It is not without emotion that we bid farewell to the saga of the Wolf-Kissed. adds Ubisoft while also teasing a few "surprises" being held for later.