Is The Next Assassin’s Creed Set in China?

Is the next Assassins Creed — presumably a cross-gen release that will hit PS5, PS4, Xbox Scarlett, Xbox One, and PC — set in China? Well, thanks to a recent mistranslation, there’s been rumblings of such claims passing around the Internet. But no, it doesn’t appear that the next entry in the series is taking the mainline franchise to China, but a future installment could do just that. Recently, Chinese outlet Bilibili conducted an interview with Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot, and during it, some thought the CEO confirmed that a new Assassin’s Creed game set in China was in development. But this is a mistranslation. Rather, Guillemot simply said he’d love to see a mainline entry based in China, but for the moment, he has nothing to say about the hypothetical game.

There is some misinformation going around about how Yves Guillemot confirmed a new Assassin’s Creed game set in China. What was actually said was that he would love to see a mainline AC based in China but there is nothing he can say today. Interview: https://t.co/1nZFl9gsfE — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 3, 2019

Now, as you may know, there’s been reports from credible sources claiming that the next Assassin’s Creed is set in the land of the Vikings. In fact, Ubisoft has even somewhat teased this itself. In other words, if the series is heading to China, it may not be for another three entries, as you’d assume the Viking setting will get a trilogy. But who knows if the series will go to China even then, because all Guillemot teased is that he’d like to bring the mainline series there, but I’m sure there’s plenty of places he’d like to bring it.

While the mainline series has never visited China, the spin-off Chronicles series did in 2015, though it wasn’t very well received, like every other entry in the Chronicles spin-off trilogy.

That said, China could be a great setting for a mainline entry. It has diverse environments, more history than virtually any civilization ever, and it’d be completely fresh from anything the series has done in the past. Further, there’s been a lot of demand for the series to visit feudal Japan, which could at least partially be satiated with a trip to China.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Where do you want to see Ubisoft take the series? China? Japan? South America? Sound off in the comments or let me know on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_.