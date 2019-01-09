‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s’ Next Update Will Bring Mercenary Tiers and More

This month is going to be a pretty big one for fans of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, as a meaty new update will introduce a few fun features to the game.

Per this new blog post from Ubisoft, the update is set to go live starting on January 10, and will be free to all players. Here’s a good idea of what you can expect from it.

First off, the game will introduce new Mercenary tiers. With these, you’ll be able to work your way up the Mercenary ladder, earning a few new rewards along the way. “Many of you already proved yourself victorious over dozens of Mercenaries and successfully claimed the prize for fighting your way to the top. Are you ready to defend your title? Good! Two more tiers have been added to the Mercenary Ladder, which will reward you with new benefits worthy of a demigod…if you can conquer them!” the company noted in its blog post.

In addition, a new workshop will be available, run by Hephaistos. You’ll be able to take advantage of a number of services from him, including the following:

Learn – View all existing engravings, and purchase more engravings with Drachmae.

Upgrade – You can upgrade your gear to Engravings Tier 6 and 7.

Engrave – As you would expect from any blacksmith, you can also engrave gear at Hephaistos’s Workshop.

You’ll be able to find him in the Myson Cave in the Malis section, but you can also fast travel to the nearby Ruins of Artemis to get there a bit quicker.

Finally, the game will introduce enemy scaling, which has been highly requested by the community. With this, you can adapt enemy scaling settings however you see fit, changing from heavy (staying at your level) to light (falling up to four levels behind yours). You can also use default if you like things the way they are. Just don’t expect anything to change in Nightmare Difficulty, as that has to live up to its name.

This, combined with the new episode, Shadow Heritage, coming on January 15, should keep players in a good mood in Odyssey. We know we’ll be coming back for more.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

