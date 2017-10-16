Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Hieroglyphs Are Historically Accurate and Contain Messages

Assassin’s Creed Origins has a lot of historical and cultural value packed into the Egyptian setting, and while it’ll take some time to double check the accuracy of most of it, one scholar says that the hieroglyphs seen so far are legit.

Like any civilization, the symbol-filled written system in ancient Egypt changed over time, but the hieroglyphs shown in the game so far come from the time period that Cleopatra VII ruled, the setting that Assassin’s Creed Origins takes place in. A scholar who specializes in this area of history thanks to extensive studies has pointed out that the glyphs used in the game’s trailers so far are accurate, though they don’t always come together to form coherent messages.

Progress has been pretty slow- mostly because it looks like the ad only shows a part of the message. So I found the full picture online. pic.twitter.com/TbXnFU1Wx0 — Claireleesi (@Clazzaranius) October 14, 2017

From looking at Manning’s tweets about the ongoing project to decode the messages within Assassin’s Creed Origins’ hieroglyphs, the process definitely seems to be quite involved. Bits and pieces are deciphered at a time, but Manning said that not all of it makes sense the way that it’s structured. Some of the hieroglyphs appear to be used as filler to take up space, but they’re at least accurate in their meaning even if they don’t always form complete ideas, so Manning said that it’s clear that Ubisoft had done their research instead of phoning it in.

There’s clearly a message in here related to the game. They’ve definitely done their research. — Claireleesi (@Clazzaranius) October 14, 2017

The hieroglyphs’ meanings eventually started to come together with the phrase “Everything may be” being discovered, a phrase that would transition into “Nothing is true; everything is permitted,” a part of the creed added in Assassin’s Creed 2. Manning’s work even gained attention from Ubisoft themselves. The developers replied to Manning in a tweet that showed their appreciation for the thread while also taking the time to plug their hieroglyphs initiative.

Assassin's Creed Origins launches on Oct. 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, so expect to see meaningful hieroglyphs and plenty of other historical treats then.