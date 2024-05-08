Marvel Announces What If…? – An Immersive Story

Marvel Studios has announced a brand-new interactive story based on the Marvel's What If...? Disney+ series. Aptly titled What If...? – An Immersive Story, it will be a mixed reality story that plays out over the course of an hour. There is a catch unfortunately, and it's that the immersive story will be available exclusively as an app for the Apple Vision Pro. During the experience, players will take on the lead role in the narrative. In a post on Marvel.com, director and executive producer Dave Bushore talked about how this could be the next evolution in storytelling.

"As a kid, my favorite stories were about worlds beyond my own, advanced technologies, and heroes traveling across space and time. 'What If…? – An Immersive Story' is the next evolution in how we tell our stories, where fans across generations can experience them and live out the adventure alongside their favorite heroes," said Bushore. "This experience kicks the door open to the Marvel Universe, and it's a glimpse of what I've been waiting for my whole life."

Which Marvel Characters Will Appear?

(Photo: Marvel)

As in the Disney+ series, players will get a chance to see Multiversal variants of various Marvel characters. There's a lot we don't know about What If...? – An Immersive Story just yet, but the key art features familiar faces such as Uatu, the Collector, and more. The story will also have something to do with the Infinity Stones. Where the Infinity Stones appear, Thanos usually isn't far behind, and it seems at least some version of the villain will be appearing. Last but not least, it appears Wong will have a role to play, and will teach the player the Mystic Arts, with spells that can apparently be created by the player using different hand gestures. There will also be choices that the player will have to make involving the Infinity Stones and their usage.

Release Date and Platforms

While What If...? – An Immersive Story sounds promising, it remains to be seen just how many people will get to experience it. The Apple Vision Pro's 256GB model is the "cheapest" option, and it runs $3,499. At this time, we don't know whether this mixed reality experience will remain truly exclusive to the Apple Vision Pro, or if this is some kind of timed exclusive that we'll see offered for other platforms in the future. Without actually trying out the experience, it's hard to say just how adaptable this might be to platforms like the Meta Quest 3 or PlayStation VR. However, for those Marvel fans that happen to have an Apple Vision Pro, it could be a neat experience.

At this time, a release date for What If...? – An Immersive Story has not been announced.

Do you own an Apple Vision Pro? Is this the kind of interactive experience you'd like to try for yourself? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!